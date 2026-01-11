Inside LSU Football's Push For Lane Kiffin's Quarterback Amid Chaotic Portal Stretch

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers remain active in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program in search of a starting quarterback for the 2026 season amid a chaotic stretch in Baton Rouge.

The Bayou Bengals have turned up the heat on the recruiting scene with a myriad of targets emerging for the program, but as dominoes continue falling, Kiffin and Co. are intensifying the pursuit of priority targets.

LSU hosted the No. 1 player in the NCAA Transfer Portal this week along with a former five-star USC Trojans signee making his way to campus.

As Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals continue their pursuit, what's the latest buzz on the search for a signal-caller in the free agent market?

The Top Target: Sam Leavitt (Arizona State)

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound signal-caller arrived in Baton Rouge on Monday afternoon to begin his multi-day stay where he remained in town alongside Lane Kiffin and the LSU staff until Wednesday, sources confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI.

From there, Leavitt boarded a flight and hit the road to Knoxville for a trip with the Tennessee Volunteers as the SEC school intensified its pursuit as well.

According to multiple reports, Leavitt then extended his stay with the Volunteers Friday with plans of then traveling to the Sunshine State for a visit with Mario Cristobal and the Miami Hurricanes for this weekend - where he made the trip to South Beach.

ASU Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles out of the backfield against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Lane Kiffin shot-caller hopped on the quickest flight out of Baton Rouge on Friday afternoon to make his way up to Knoxville for a meeting with Leavitt and his camp before he made his way to see the Miami Hurricanes.

Then, seemingly after the meeting with Leavitt and his camp, Kiffin took to social media to post a tiger emoji... Does that imply a commitment from the No. 1 transfer quarterback? Social media has been buzzing ever since surrounding Leavitt and his recruitment ever since the post.

Sources have indicated to LSU Tigers On SI that Kiffin did take a trip up to Knoxville - despite his track record of being one of the savviest social media "trolls" in college football - to meet with Leavitt and his camp. 104.5 ESPN Baton Rouge first reported.

In what has emerged as a three-team battle between LSU, Tennessee, and Miami, can the Bayou Bengals seal the deal? Or will Leavitt make his trip to South Beach to check-in with Cristobal and the Hurricanes - giving them a chance?

The New Target: Husan Longstreet (USC)

Longstreet has emerged as a target for Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers with the Trojans transfer currently in Baton Rouge on an official visit, sources confirmed to LSU Tigers On SI.

Longstreet signed with the USC program as a consensus top-five signal-caller in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle where he checked in as a five-star prospect in his class.

The 6-foot, 200-pounder made the decision to join Lincoln Riley and the Trojans over the likes of the Texas A&M Aggies, Michigan Wolverines, Miami Hurricanes, and Ole Miss Rebels, among several others, out of high school.

But the stint with USC was short-lived after revealing plans of departing the program after playing in only four games across one season with the Trojans in 2025.

News: #LSU is hosting the No. 6 rated quarterback in the NCAA Transfer Portal: Husan Longstreet.



The USC Trojans transfer is a former 5-star prospect in the 2025 Recruiting Cycle with four years of eligibility.



Now, Lane Kiffin and Co. are in pursuit, @MattMoscona reports. pic.twitter.com/WGFW8536rh — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 11, 2026

During his only year in Los Angeles, he completed 13 of 15 attempts for 103 yards and a touchdown, while also rushing 11 times for 76 yards and two more scores.

“He wants a chance to compete, that’s how you get better — only by playing,” his father Kevin told Rivals. “He loves USC, the team and players, but no guarantees in life and Husan is a competitor.

“Everyone is saying ‘sit for another year, only need one good year.’ But there’s no guarantee Lincoln is back next year, what if we struggle and a new staff comes in? Then he has to learn whole new system. He wants to play now and give himself his best shot.”

Longstreet is eyeing an opportunity to become a Day 1 starter at his next school - and with Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals sitting without a scholarship quarterback on roster - he's emerged as a target for the program.

