Inside LSU Football Spring Camp: Five-Star Freshmen, Newcomers Emerging in Practice

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have reached the midway point of Spring Camp with the new-look roster in Baton Rouge shining as rotations emerge for the coaching staff.

In what has been an eventful two-week stint of offseason practice in the Bayou State, the Tigers are ready to continue ascending, but Kiffin pumped the brakes on expectations this offseason.

"I think expectations can be really scary. So we don't really look at it that way. We don't have goals and say, 'Okay, we need to have this many wins or playoffs.' We don't talk that way because that's really outcome-based, not process-based," Kiffin said last week.

"It's much more about the day-to-day process and always trying to find a way to improve our players, coach better and get them to the highest level. We don't really talk with numbers that way because I think you get yourself stuck a little bit, especially in a system now that part of is out of your control, whether you're in the playoffs or not."

Now, the LSU Tigers have seen multiple newcomer turn heads across the first two weeks of camp. What's the buzz?

The Early-Enrollee Standouts:

No. 1: DL Deuce Geralds

Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds inked a deal with the LSU Tigers in December prior to enrolling early with the program in January as a headliner in the 2026 Recruiting Class.

Geralds, the No. 3 rated defensive lineman in America upon signing with the Bayou Bengals, is already working with the first team where his 6-foot, 279-pound frame has given him the upper-hand in drills.

The Peach State native will be one to watch as Spring Camp continues... He's been impressive across the first two weeks of offseason work.

Courtesy of Deuce Geralds via X.

No. 2: DT Richard Anderson

New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr five-star defensive lineman Richard Anderson signed with the LSU Tigers as an elite prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle where he made his way to campus in January as an early-enrollee.

Anderson, the top-ranked defensive lineman in America, has quickly turned heads across his first three months in Baton Rouge with his physique changing drastically in LSU's strength and conditioning program.

The dynamic Louisiana recruit made things official with the LSU Tigers while hovering around 6-foot-3, 360 pounds, but has already started transforming his body. Anderson entered Spring Camp with a new look where he has dropped over 20 pounds - listed at 6-foot-3, 339 pounds.

The Transfer Addition Eye-Catchers:

No. 1: S Ty Benefield

LSU safety Ty Benefield has become the offseason winner in Baton Rouge after quickly turning heads during offseason workouts with staffers raving about his mentality and work ethic.

The Boise State transfer looks the part where he's already cemented his status as a starter in the defensive backfield across the first two weeks of Spring Camp.

"Skill set is ultra-elite. But so is his mindset. That's really, really unique to have because they usually don't coincide. Ty [Benefield] the safety has it too, and Jordan [Seaton] seems to have it, not just singling out those three guys, but if you were a scout out there watching, you know those three guys would stand out from a skill set of ultra elite. What the scout doesn't know just watching is how they work and their mindset," Kiffin said.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

No. 2: WR Jayce Brown

LSU is two weeks through Spring Camp, but WR1 may have already emerged for the Bayou Bengals this offseason.

Kansas State Wildcats transfer Jayce Brown has started turning heads where he has begun generating significant buzz across amid a hot start to camp.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder out of the Sunshine State is fresh off of a junior campaign in 2025 where he logged 712 receiving yards on 41 receptions with five touchdowns for Kansas State - already carrying his momentum into Spring Camp as an eye-catcher.

More LSU News:

LSU Football 'Making Major Push' for No. 1 WR in America Committed to SEC Rival

Lane Kiffin's Take: This Position Group On Offense Will Brew Significant Competition

Lane Kiffin Reveals Definitive Statement on Will Wade Returning to LSU Tigers

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