Instant Takeaways: Garrett Nussmeier Leads LSU to a 42-10 Victory Over South Alabama
No. 14 LSU moves to 4-1 (1-0) on the season after capturing a 42-10 victory over the South Alabama Jaguars on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.
Behind a career night from signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier paired with a strong showing from true freshman running back Caden Durham, the Bayou Bengals rolled to a big-time win.
The one-two punch of Nussmeier through the air alongside Durham’s immediate success as the lead back propelled the Tigers in Week 5.
The Instant Takeaways from Saturday:
No. 1: The Caden Durham Show
LSU true freshman running back Caden Durham was shot out of a cannon to start Saturday night’s showdown against South Alabama. The youngster out of Texas took control as the lead back in Week 5 and didn’t disappoint.
On the first play of the game, LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier connected with Durham on a screen pass with the track speed on full display after the reception.
Durham turned it up field for a 71-yard touchdown to get the Tigers off to the fast start they have been eyeing all season.
But it didn’t stop there for the Lone Star State native and former Top 10 running back in America.
On the following drive, Durham’s number was called once again with offensive coordinator Joe Sloan dialing up a run up the middle. The true freshman slithered through the defense for an 86-yard run to the one-yard line with Nussmeier punching it in on the following play.
Durham’s historic first half was the talk of the town after ending the first two quarters with three receptions for 89 yards and one touchdown, but his production on the ground is what has LSU intrigued at what’s to come in SEC play next week.
He tallied 128 rushing yards on just seven attempts with an average of 18.3 yards per carry. Durham provided a spark in the backfield once again after logging 217 total yards in the first half with a pair of scores.
No. 2: Red Zone Efficiency, Converting on Third Down
A glaring takeaway from the Bayou Bengals’ first few weeks of the season was lackluster play when inside the red-zone, but Saturday’s efficiency changed the narrative rather quickly.
LSU offensive coordinator Joe Sloan went deep into his bag of tricks all night to get down the field then kept it simple to get the Tigers in the end-zone.
The Tigers went 4-for-5 from inside the 20-yard line with Garrett Nussmeier making the most of his chances with a pair of rushing touchdowns. He ended the night going 26-for-39 with 409 passing yards, four total touchdowns and two interceptions.
On third down, it was an efficient day at the office for LSU in order to keep South Alabama on the field and wear out the defense.
The Tigers went with a heavy dose of Nussmeier to Aaron Anderson on meaningful plays with the redshirt-sophomore ending the day with 73 yards and a touchdown on six receptions alongside Kyren Lacy.
Lacy tallied 107 yards on five receptions with Nussmeier utilizing him as the clearcut vertical piece. He averaged 21.4 yards per catch against the Jaguars.
No. 3: Defense Steps Up to the Plate
LSU’s defense was sensational in the first half on Saturday night after allowing only 124 yards to a program that came into the matchup rated as a Top 10 offense in America.
Through two quarters, South Alabama tallied 124 total yards with only three points. The Jaguars made their way to Baton Rouge averaging 48 points per game through the first four weeks of the season.
Fast forward to the second half and the Jaguars got in the end-zone on their first drive of the game led by the rushing attack of Kentrel Bullock to get inside LSU territory. From there, it was South Alabama quarterback Gio Lopez dropping a dime to Anthony Eager for the 27-yard touchdown pass. It was the only touchdown the Tigers gave up all night.
In the first game of the season without star defensive piece Harold Perkins, the Bayou Bengals rolled out a 4-2-5 defense with Whit Weeks and Greg Penn III holding down the second-level of defense. Penn tallied 14 total tackles while Weeks added nine of his own with the duo leading the Tigers in tackles.
It was a beneficial piece to see defensive coordinator Blake Baker’s defense shut down an offense that was riding a high into the showdown as the Tigers gear up for SEC play in two weeks with Ole Miss heading to town.
Now, No. 14 LSU heads into the open date riding a four game win streak before an SEC clash against the Ole Miss Rebels in Tiger Stadium on Oct. 12.
