Instant Takeaways: LSU Football Handles Business in 23-7 Win Over Louisiana Tech
No. 3 LSU handled business on Saturday night in a 23-7 victory over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs to start the season off 2-0 for the first time since 2019.
Behind a strong defensive outing for the Tigers paired with timely completions from Garrett Nussmeier and Co. on offense, LSU walks out of Death Valley in the win column in Week 2.
Now, after in "ugly" win on Saturday night, all attention shifts towards Week 3 with Billy Napier and the Florida Gators heading to town for a Southeastern Conference showdown.
How did the Tigers get out of Tiger Stadium with a double-digit win in Week 2?
The Instant Takeaways: Week 2 Edition
No. 1: Strong Defensive Outing Sets the Tone
LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker's group was the talk of the town after a dominant Week 1 performance at Clemson to lift the Bayou Bengals to a primetime win.
Fast forward to Saturday night in Tiger Stadium and it was a strong performance from the defense once again against Louisiana Tech to set the tone for the program.
The LSU defense allowed 154 total yards of offense with a pair of sacks and 5 tackles for loss in the program's Week 2 win over the Bulldogs.
LSU linebacker Whit Weeks led the Tigers with 10 total tackles, 1 tackle for loss and 0.5 sacks while five-star true freshman DJ Pickett logged a pass breakup along with Ashton Stamps and Mansoor Delane.
Louisiana Tech was selective in their play-calling after attempting 25 passing attempts for 96 yards through the air to 27 rushing attempts.
On the ground, LSU held the Bulldogs to 2.1 yards per carry with Jack Pyburn, Bernard Gooden and Jimari Butler wreaking havoc in the trenches.
No. 2: Wide Receiver Trio Lifts the Tigers Down the Stretch
LSU wide receivers Barion Brown, Aaron Anderson and Zavion Thomas paved the way through the air with Garrett Nussmeier utilizing the trio wideouts almost exclusively on Saturday night in Death Valley.
Brown, a Kentucky transfer that has quickly become a favorite receiver for Nussmeier, hauled in 8 receptions for 94 total yards on the night.
For Anderson, the Louisiana native has become Mr. Reliable for Nussmeier and the offense after once again piecing together a strong outing for the Tigers' offense. He finished the night with 8 receptions and 73 yards in Week 2.
The "gadget wide receiver" that has immediately turned heads in Baton Rouge in Zavion Thomas.
The 5-foot-10, 192-pound speedster has become a Swiss Army Knife on offense with the Tigers making sure to get him the ball in space.
On Saturday night in Death Valley, Thomas was used in a myriad of ways after reeling in 4 receptions for 34 yards through the air along with 54 rushing yards on 6 carries. Thomas ended the day with 88 all-purpose yards on his way to a big night for LSU.
No. 3: By The Numbers...
LSU's offense out-gained Louisiana Tech 366 to 154 led by a strong outing from the defense on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.
Nussmeier logged 237 yards through the air with the Bulldogs totaling 96 passing yards as the Tigers handled business in the attack on offense.
On the ground, it was a challenge for the Bayou Bengals with the program unable to pass the century mark until 2:45 remaining with 129 yards total. For Louisiana Tech, the Bulldogs logged 58 rushing yards in Week 2.
In the red-zone, LSU went 5-for-5 while Louisiana Tech went 0-0 with the Tigers struggling down the stretch from inside the 20-yard line.
Now, all attention turns to Week 3 with Billy Napier and the Florida Gators heading to Baton Rouge for a Southeastern Conference clash in Tiger Stadium.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Season Outlook: Predicting Brian Kelly and the Tigers Record in 2025
Nation's No. 1 Wide Receiver, Elite Five-Star LSU Football Commit on 'Flip Watch'
LSU Football Depth Chart Predictions: Projecting the Starters Against Clemson Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.