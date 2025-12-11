Ryan Clark Believes This Ex-LSU Football Coach Should Not Be Candidate for Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines are officially in the market for a new head coach after relieving Sherrone Moore of his duties on Wednesday.

After taking over for Jim Harbaugh in 2024, Moore he led the Wolverines to a 16-8 record in the full-time role, but is now out as the shot-caller after being fired following the 2025 season.

Michigan athletics director Warde Manuel revealed the decision to fire Moore was "for cause "after a university investigation found “credible evidence that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member” in a statement.

Fast forward to Wednesday evening and ESPN reported that Moore was detained by police in Saline (Mich.) - then turned over to police in Pittsfield Township for investigation into potential charges.

“The City of Saline Police Department assisted in locating and detaining former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore,” the department told ESPN. “Mr. Moore was turned over to the Pittsfield Township Police Department for investigation into potential charges.”

Now, the potential candidates list includes a myriad of names ranging from Alabama'a Kalen DeBoer, Washington's Jedd Fisch, and Vanderbilt's Clark Lea, among several others.

One name that has social media buzzing is former LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly, but ex-LSU star Ryan Clark weighed in on why he shouldn't be in consideration for the gig.

Ryan Clark's Take:

“Going forward, you can’t just bring in a coach that’s good at Xs and Os. You need to bring in a leader of men. You need to bring in a man that these young men can look at and model certain aspects of their life after. I don’t know who that is,” Clark said Thursday morning on ESPN’s First Take.

“Is it a Jedd Fisch from the University of Washington, who turned Arizona around? I know I heard the name Brian Kelly floated around, and he absolutely should not be the next head coach of Michigan.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

"From everything we’ve seen from Kalen DeBoer, even if he’s not winning the amount of games you want him to win at Alabama, he carries himself in a way that I would want my son to play for.

“And I think when you’re looking at finding this next head coach, it’s not as simple as how many games can we win. It’s who can change the perception of the sort of person we are picking to lead young men into the next chapters of their lives.”

