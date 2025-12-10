Ten Candidates for Michigan Football Coaching Search After Sherrone Moore Fired
Normally the time between Selection Sunday and the start of bowl season is a slow, quiet time for much of college football.
That is not the case this year as college football was shocked to find out Michigan was firing head coach Sherrone Moore on Wednesday for cause after an internal investigation uncovered an inappropriate relationship.
The swift action by the school now opens up one of the biggest coaching jobs in the country, a recent national champion that has invested heavily in the program to try and keep pace in an increasingly competitive Big Ten. It ticks off nearly every box in terms of what coaches are looking for and is a well-established blueblood for a reason.
The timing for athletic director Warde Manuel is slightly awkward given how this very active coaching carousel has played out already and with so many top-tier candidates have already moved, but this is still a job some coaches will crawl to Ann Arbor, Mich., to take if there’s mutual interest.
So who could the Wolverines turn to? Here are 10 candidates to become the next Michigan man.
John Harbaugh, Ravens head coach
Could another Harbaugh take over in Ann Arbor? Like his brother, he has tons of ties to the area and the school through his father and fondly enjoyed being along for the ride as an observer two years ago when Michigan won it all. Given how things are going in Baltimore this season, a mutual parting of ways in the NFL to get a soft landing here makes sense.
Kalen DeBoer, Alabama head coach
Did you see the reaction by Alabama fans to the no-show in the SEC championship game and near playoff miss? It seems like the Tide fan base is never going to buy into DeBoer unless he wins it all this season and pondering an escape hatch to an area of the country he’s much closer to could be advisable no matter what happens in the first round next week.
Brian Kelly, former LSU head coach
This is the biggest, most available name the school could land and he knows a thing or two about winning big within the state. He was a bad fit in Baton Rouge but still knows how to run a high-level program and win games Michigan will need in league play. It might be tough to sell a former Notre Dame head coach in maize and blue for some though.
Kalani Sitake, BYU head coach
The Cougars coach listened and seriously considered the interest from Penn State before turning them down to stay in Provo, Utah, but could an even bigger brand school still tempt him? It’s a long shot but one worth at least exploring given how well his style matches what Michigan wants.
Jesse Minter, Chargers defensive coordinator
Minter helped Michigan win a national title under Jim Harbaugh and has plenty of ties to the program before he left to go back to the NFL. He will get several looks for top jobs in the league this offseason, but passing up a job like this one can be tough.
Brian Daboll, former Giants head coach
Before Penn State hired Matt Campbell, it seriously considered the former Giants head coach. He is not a novice to the college game and his work with quarterbacks could be very appealing if quarterback Bryce Underwood sticks around campus for the next two years.
Jedd Fisch, Washington head coach
A former Michigan assistant, Fisch has done a good job rebuilding the Huskies and naturally knows the league extremely well. Without the option of returning to his alma mater at Florida, perhaps he’ll be interested in a jump to a better positioned program that can compete for titles.
Jason Eck, New Mexico head coach
At some point, the former Wisconsin offensive lineman will wind up coaching in the Big Ten and winning nine games with the Lobos in Year 1 did nothing to change that trajectory. He has a creative offensive mind. After years of being tortured on that side of the ball, he could be the Wolverines’ solution to being much more watchable when they attempt to throw a pass. Plus he auditioned well in his lone trip to the Big House earlier this year.
Lance Leipold, Kansas head coach
The man has won at Kansas. He has won at Buffalo. He won big at the Division III level. Imagine what he could do with actual resources?
Jake Dickert, Wake Forest head coach
Not a household name in Michigan circles, but Dickert is one of the best coaches around. He can bring back an edge to the program while still fielding an excellent defense and an offense that will be complementary. He’s a Midwest guy at heart and may jump at the job despite signing a new deal at Wake Forest.
More College Football from Sports Illustrated
Listen to SI’s new college sports podcast, Others Receiving Votes, below or on Apple and Spotify. Watch the show on SI’s YouTube channel.