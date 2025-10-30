Joel Klatt Explains Why Lane Kiffin Will Leave Ole Miss, Take LSU Job Over Florida
The LSU Tigers' coaching search remains a hot topic this week following the recent news of the administration in Baton Rouge making the move to part ways with Brian Kelly.
Following the news of Kelly's departure, multiple potential candidates were linked to the job vacancy, but none bigger than Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin.
The Rebels' shot-caller is the hottest name on the market with reports swirling surrounding the Florida Gators and LSU Tigers set to make a significant push for his services.
But the Ole Miss decision-maker will sit back and evaluate his options prior to making any quick decision. One thing is certain for Kiffin - money will not impact his move.
“I have never made a decision based off money, nor will I,” Kiffin said on ‘The Pat McAfee Show‘ earlier this week. “For a lot of people, they’re just like, ‘Well, money, and it does this and does that.’ I’ve seen too many examples in life where money does not buy happiness.
"So I’m never going to make a decision off of money, nor do I care about it. [My agent] Jimmy Sexton gets really mad when I say that.”
Prior to the Ole Miss Rebels' matchup against the Oklahoma Sooners last weekend, Kiffin addressed the coaching rumors with his program in order to clear the air as social media swirled.
“I probably wouldn’t even have mentioned it, because they’ve been through this every year. Probably four years in a row, but we have so many new guys," Kiffin said.
"I just told them, ‘Hey guys, that’s what happens around here because we win games and people like the style that we play in.’ That’s all a compliment to the players.”
Despite Kiffin's recent remarks, Fox Sports' Joel Klatt believes the Ole Miss shot-caller will ultimately depart Oxford and make a move to Baton Rouge as the next head coach of the LSU Tigers.
“LSU is intriguing,” Klatt said. “I just think LSU is a step above. I think you have to overachieve at Ole Miss and you’ve got to do things that the program has never done to reach your goals and win at the top end of college football.
"In a lot of respects, the best years of Ole Miss football (at least in recent vintage), is what we’re seeing right now. Does he want better than that and go to LSU? We know that LSU can go and put together rosters year in and year out.”
“They compete not only at the top end of the SEC, but also in the country and win a National Championship. I do think it comes down to resources and like I said, I think LSU has top two or three resources financially in college football.
"I know a couple of their boosters. They have deep, deep pockets and in this day and age, that’s what you have to have. I think Lane will (leave). If I had to bet, Lane Kiffin is your next coach at LSU.”
Now, as the coaching carousel intensifies, Kiffin remains a hot commodity with multiple schools in pursuit as the 2025 season rolls on.
