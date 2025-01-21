Key LSU Football Staffer Departing the Program, Assistant AD for Sports Nutrition
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue making changes to the coaching staff this month with multiple pieces set to head elsewhere for the 2025 season.
From coaches departing for opportunities with other programs to Kelly letting go of off-field staffers, there will be some changes to who's leading the Bayou Bengals in 2025.
Last week, it was reported four staffers were either taking a job elsewhere or let go from the staff.
Now, another member of Kelly's staff is expected to depart Baton Rouge: Assistant Athletic Director of Sports Nutrition, Matt Frakes.
Frakes joined Brian Kelly’s staff as Assistant Athletic Director of Sports Nutrition in December of 2021.
"He joined LSU after spending the 2021 season as the director of sports nutrition at Notre Dame. Prior to that, Frakes served a year as a sports dietitian at Louisville, working with several sports, including the men’s and women’s basketball teams," Frakes LSU bio says.
"In his role as Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Nutrition, Frakes led the LSU sports nutrition team, overseeing the strategic nutrition direction for all student-athletes on campus. He serves as the director of football nutrition and has oversight for LSU’s 20 other sports.
"While at Louisville, Frakes volunteered his time to co-lead the Black Coaches & Staff Association at Louisville and work with the SOAR (Strategically Organizing Against Racism) Committee.
"Prior to moving to the commonwealth in 2020, Frakes finished his PhD in nutrition and hospitality management from the University of Mississippi. His research focused on the impact of nutrition and dietary intake on the recovery of sports-related concussions in student-athletes.
"In his final year of his doctorate, Frakes spent a year as the associate director of athletic performance for sports nutrition education at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette, where he led a staff of 13 to support the Ragin’ Cajuns student-athletes.
"In 2017 Frakes began his collegiate athletic nutrition career when he was named the assistant sports dietitian and graduate instructor at the University of Mississippi. While in Oxford, he directed the nutrition education for the nationally recognized baseball program, cross country/track & field programs and golf programs."
Kelly and Co. have also seen six other pieces of the staff head elsewhere in 2025:
- JaCoby Stevens: Recruiting Specialist
- Paul Turner: Offensive Analyst
- Nick Brossette: Director of Alumni Relations and High School Outreach
- Bob Diaco: Senior Defensive Analyst
- Slade Nagle: Tight Ends/Special Teams Coordinator
- Kanan Ray: Offensive Analyst
The Recent Loss: Senior Defensive Analyst Bob Diaco
Senior defensive analyst Bob Diaco has accepted a gig on Bill Belichick's North Carolina coaching staff where he will serve the role as linebackers coach.
He worked primarily with the special teams unit this season after carving out an integral role on Kelly's staff in Baton Rouge.
Diaco, the winner of the Broyles Award as the nation’s top assistant coach in 2012, joined the LSU staff in the spring of 2023 as a senior defensive analyst for the Tigers.
He served in that capacity until August when he took over as special teams coordinator and outside linebackers for the remainder of the season.
Diaco returned to his original role with the Tigers in the spring of 2024 and once again holds the title of senior defensive analyst.
Diaco is a former head coach at Connecticut and reunited with LSU head coach Brian Kelly for the fourth time of his coaching career when he joined the Tiger coaching staff in the spring of 2023.
Prior to arriving at LSU, Diaco coached the defensive line for the New Jersey Generals in the USFL for two seasons.
A native of Cedar Grove, N.J., Diaco previously served on Kelly’s staff at Central Michigan (2005), Cincinnati (2009) and Notre Dame (2010-13).
In 2005 at Central Michigan, Diaco was the co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach for the Chippewas who went 6-5 and had only the second winning season for the school in over a decade.
After two years coaching linebackers and special teams at Virginia, Diaco rejoined Kelly in 2009 at Cincinnati, helping the Bearcats to a 12-0 mark during the regular season and an appearance in the Sugar Bowl.
From 2010 to 2013, Diaco was regarded as one of the nation’s top defensive coordinators during his time at Notre Dame when he led the Irish defense under Kelly.
At Notre Dame, Diaco helped lead the Irish to multiple bowl appearances, including the 2012 national championship game, while also being named the winner of the Broyles Award (nation’s top assistant coach) in 2012 and a semifinalist in 2011.
In addition to his defensive coordinator role, Diaco also held the title of assistant head coach in 2012 and 2013.
Now, he'll head to Chapel Hill to join Belichick's squad as the linebackers coach for the North Carolina Tar Heels.
