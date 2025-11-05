Key LSU Football Starter Doubtful for Week 11 Matchup Against Alabama Crimson Tide
The LSU Tigers will return to action on Saturday night at Bryant-Denny Stadium for a Week 11 matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Following a chaotic week in Baton Rouge where the program utilized an open date to hit the reset biutton, the Bayou Bengals are set to make their way to Tuscaloosa this weekend.
LSU interim coach Frank Wilson hopped on the SEC Teleconference on Wednesday morning to provide an update on the status of the program.
Wilson broke down the availability report and where LSU linebacker Whit Week currently stands after missing the last two games with an ankle injury.
After detailing that LSU offensive lineman Carius Curne is trending positively, Wilson stated that Weeks is not on the same trajectory.
“Whit Weeks, not as much,” Wilson said on. “I think he’s probably more doubtful at this time, considering today. We’ll see in today’s practice how he looks, so we’re hopeful but I’m not quite sure with Whit. But I think Carius Curne is trending in the right direction.”
“He can put weight on it. He can straight-line run,” Wilson added of Weeks. “He’ll be on the practice field. But the game isn’t just linear. Our sport is one of start and stop and changing directions, awkward position, bodies falling on you, acceleration, deceleration, jump, come down, compound, those things. That’s the true test.
“If you just walked out today and asked him to run, he could do that. So we have to put him in the situations to gauge his pain tolerance to see if he could. And he has a high threshold for pain tolerance.
"But you just don’t know, because it’s not just muscles that are in there. Sometimes it’s nerves and those other things that can be annoying, if you will. Or sharp pains. So we’ll just see. We’ll see if that subsides and allows him to be at his best.”
As game preparation continues in Baton Rouge, LSU's star linebacker's status remains in doubt heading into a significant Week 11 clash.
