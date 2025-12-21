LSU Football Star Defensive Weapon Expected to Opt-Out Of Texas Bowl Showdown

The LSU Tigers will travel to the Lone Star State next week for a Texas Bowl showdown against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium to close out the 2025 season.

In what will be interim head coach Frank Wilson's final game as the leader of the program, the Bayou Bengals will look to round out the year with a victory over a Big 12 foe.

From there, LSU shot-caller Lane Kiffin will officially take on sole duties as the decision-maker in Baton Rouge with his coaching staff taking shape, roster reconstruction being navigated, and Transfer Portal evaluations on the horizon.

"When you take the history, tradition, passion and the great players in the state of Louisiana, no one can argue that when you're in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night, there is nothing like it," Kiffin said.

"This place is built for championships with championship expectations -- we understand that -- but as an elite competitor, that's exactly what you want, and that's why we're here."

As the LSU Tigers gear up for the Texas Bowl, there are a myriad of players that will not be suiting up in the season finale.

Alongside the expected missing players consisting of Mansoor Delane [NFL Draft], Garrett Nussmeier, [NFL Draft], and Whit Weeks [injury], LSU is now expected to be without Harold Perkins in his final game as a Tiger.

Perkins will likely take his talents to the next level after accepting an East-West Shrine Bowl invitation last week and is not expected to play in the Texas Bowl, according to LouisianaSports.net.

LSU will have STAR Jardin Gilbert replace him in the rotation with the program set to be missing several key components.

A few new LSU opt outs for Texas Bowl:



▪️ Harold Perkins (Jardin Gilbert STAR)

▪️ Josh Thompson (Mubenga RG)

▪️ West Weeks (Keys, Singleton LB)



Carius Curne is with the team despite intention to enter Transfer Portalhttps://t.co/gT86YnLYa9 — Matt Moscona (@MattMoscona) December 21, 2025

“We are in discussion with some of those veteran players who may opt out,” LSU interim coach Frank Wilson said last week as Texas Bowl preparation began.

“We’re anticipating having the lion’s share of our team in quantity and in quality to be able to participate.”

Now, all focus is on the season finale with the program eyeing its eighth victory of the year against the Houston Cougars.

