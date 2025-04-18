Kyren Lacy's Agent Calls Out the NFL, Law Enforcement Following the LSU WR's Passing
Former LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy tragically passed away last Saturday night in Houston (Tex.) with the wide receiver's death being felt across America.
Lacy, 24, recently finished his senior campaign with the LSU Tigers in 2024 where he led the program in receiving touchdowns (9), while being second on the team in catches (58) and receiving yards (866).
“Deputies said Lacy refused to stop and was chased for several miles before crashing,” WBRZ’s Logan Cullop wrote following the incident.
“A report from the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says that when deputies walked up to Lacy’s vehicle to take him into custody, they didn’t realize he shot himself during the pursuit and before the crash.”
Following the incident, Brian Kelly took the podium on Tuesday morning to address the situation.
Kelly detailed his relationship with Lacy and the way his LSU teammates will remember him.
“Unfortunately in my career, this is not the first time that this has happened,” Kelly said. “Mental health is one of the facets of player development that you’re working with in my field.
"And, unfortunately, it’s happened before, and I never take a situation like this as one that could never happen. You’re always on guard for it.
“Kyren was a bright star. He had an incredible personality. I’ll remember him as somebody that had a love for the game, a love for being a Tiger and was a guy that played with great emotion.
"When you think of Kyren, you’re going to smile most of the time because of the way he handled himself. He was a guy that was full of energy. And I think a lot of his teammates will remember him that way as well.”
Now, Lacy's agent has taken to social media to voice his thoughts on the situation; calling out the National Football League for revoking his Combine invitation.
“To the NFL, shame on you for revoking Kyren’s Combine invitation without acknowledgement or consideration of the facts. I urge you to re-evaluate your processes and provide athletes with the necessary due process before alienating them from their peers and dreams they’ve worked so hard for.
"Shame on the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s office for being more concerned about public perception — and the pressure to charge someone — than actually investigating the facts.”
The LSU community continues mourning the loss of Lacy with multiple current and former Tigers posting via social media their memories of the late wideout.
More LSU News:
Three LSU Targets to Know: Louisiana Prospects the Tigers "Must" Land
The Buzz: Latest on the No. 1 Safety in America, Five-Star LSU Target
Prized LSU Commitment '100%' Locked in with the Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.