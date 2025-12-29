Lane Kiffin Altering Recruiting Strategy Amid Move From Ole Miss to LSU Football

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin will look to reconstruct the roster in Baton Rouge this offseason with a primary focus on stacking talent via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The new shot-caller of the Bayou Bengals has been labeled the "Portal King" across the last few seasons after retooling the Ole Miss roster each season via the free agent market, but is it a sustainable approach?

Kiffin has openly admitted that the talent-pool in Louisiana provides significant intrigue - and almost certainly assisted in his decision-making process - as he looks towards the future.

LSU will utilize the Transfer Portal in the moving forward under Kiffin, but there will also be a focus on locking down Louisiana on the high school recruiting scene as he did during December's Early Signing Period.

The LSU Tigers landed the No. 1 overall prospect in America, Lamar Brown, after the Baton Rouge native put pen to paper with the program.

Along with Brown, Kiffin made sure to lock in five-star defensive lineman Richard Anderson, four-star wide receiverJabari Mack, and four-star offensive lineman Brysten Martinez, among others.

Anderson comes in as the No. 1 defensive lineman in America, Mack is the No. 1 wide receiver in Louisiana, and Martinez is the No. 1 offensive tackle in the Bayou State.

Kiffin made it happen during his first recruiting cycle as the shot-caller of the LSU Tigers. How will he approach the future of roster construction?

Kiffin Altering Recruiting Strategy: Portal to High School

“I think you have an individual plan for wherever you’re at. LSU being LSU in the state of Louisiana. You got so many great in-state players in Louisiana, like (Nick) Saban said. It has more per capita than any other state when it comes to NFL players.

"So to keep those guys home is a huge priority, to build through high school and add through the portal. Different than what we had to do in the state of Mississippi.”

“We were aware of it,” Kiffin said of the state of the roster. “We played it the last few years. So we knew a lot about it, but we’re also now in a world of portal and free agency where a lot of the rosters change now every year. Then, you add people.

"At Ole Miss, no significant players on that offense — which is probably the best offense in college football — are from Mississippi. All those guys came in to be part of what we’re doing. So we need to keep the high school players here and then add players like we did before and then sky’s the limit.”

