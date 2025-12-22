Lane Kiffin and LSU Football Must Target This Elite SEC Running Back Amid New Hire

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have finalized a deal with Ole Miss Rebels running backs coach Kevin Smith as the new staff in Baton Rouge takes shape.

Smith, one of the most respected assistants in the country, will receive a deal that will pay him roughly $1 million per season and make him one of the highest-paid running backs coaches in America.

Once Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge, he circled Smith as a must-have on his coaching staff with the deal getting over the finish line on Sunday evening, according to CBS Sports.

"LSU has finalized to deal to hire Ole Miss’ Kevin Smith as running backs coach that’s expected to pay him close to $1 million per year and will make him one of the nation’s highest-paid RB coaches," CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz wrote.

Now, with the coaching staff on offense filled out, the LSU Tigers will gear up for the NCAA Transfer Portal window that is set to open on Jan. 2 with Kiffin preparing to unleash a treasure chest full of roster cash.

Kiffin cited the financial alignment in Baton Rouge as a critical component in his decision-making process when selecting LSU over Ole Miss and Florida.

“[LSU AD Verge Ausberry] and his team had a really, really good plan,” Kiffin said on Dec. 1. “Even talking to some donors that are part of that plan here to see exactly, how does that work? There’s a great plan here.

"There’s a great plan here of how we can come together with what we bring and with what players around the country want to play for us and our systems, and then have that support to do that, so that they want to play for us and they get taken care of financially.

“Obviously, nowadays, it’s the world of college football and it’s important and it’s critical to them. It’s important to them. This was the best setup. That definitely played a factor into it. I don’t care what your systems are. Without good players, they don’t work.”

Now that Smith is on staff, all eyes are on Ole Miss Rebels running back Kewan Lacy - who was a finalist for the Doak Award - given to the nation's top back.

With Kiffin and Smith in Baton Rouge, the program could turn focus to Lacy if he were to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Lacy has been one of the best rushers in the nation all season long for the 12-1 Rebels, currently holding a season line of 258 attempts for 1,279 yards and 21 touchdowns.

Those 21 rushing scores shattered the previous single-season record at Ole Miss of 16 set by Quinshon Judkins in 2022, and it also gave him the all-purpose touchdown record of 17 that was set four times previously by Judkins (2022, '23), Brandon Bolden (2010) and Deuce McAllister (2000).

At 21 rushing scores, Lacy is already tied for ninth in Ole Miss career history, and he is one of only 12 rushers in SEC history to cross the line 20 times in one season.

In the FBS ranks, Lacy leads the SEC and ranks second nationally in rushing touchdowns (20), while also leading the conference in all-purpose TD (20) and rushing attempts (258).

His 1,279 yards are second in the SEC and ninth in the FBS, while his 120 points lead all scorers in the SEC and rank third in the FBS.

Now, with the Jan. 2 Transfer Portal window set to open, will Lacy enter? Could LSU make a run for the coveted SEC back? Time will tell, but Ole Miss will certainly do all it can to keep him in Oxford.

