Lane Kiffin Has Given LSU a Dangerous Offense but the Tigers Need More Consistency

LSU has already shown what Lane Kiffin’s offense can do when the protection holds and Sam Leavitt delivers the ball on time. Texas A&M saw it in a 35-6 loss. McNeese saw it a week later when the Tigers dropped 63 on them.

The harder question is why LSU has made that same offense so difficult to run at other times.

Against Louisiana Tech, turnovers kept a game close that LSU’s defense had all but settled. Against Ole Miss, the Tigers spent the second half recovering from a start that left them down 24-7 at halftime. Those performances exposed problems that another clever play call cannot fix by itself.

Kiffin's Offense, Tiger's Struggles

Tigers Quarterback Sam Leavitt 10, The LSU Tigers take on the Texas A&M Aggies. September 19, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kiffin has given LSU enough ways to attack a defense. The Tigers need to execute them consistently.

The Louisiana Tech game offers the clearest example. LSU won 45-14, but the final score hides how much the offense wasted before halftime. The Tigers committed four turnovers in the first half, including three Leavitt interceptions.

One traveled the other direction for a 100-yard touchdown. Louisiana Tech finished the half with zero total yards and still trailed by only three points.

That is an offense keeping its opponent in the game.

Moving the ball means little when a possession ends with the defense celebrating in the opposite end zone. LSU cannot judge its offense solely by the yards it gains or the points it eventually scores. It has to account for the scoring opportunities it throws away.

Ole Miss presented a different test, and LSU's passing game struggled to answer it. Leavitt finished with 158 passing yards on 16 completions in 27 attempts. Dilin Jones rushed for 106 yards, giving the Tigers a productive option on the ground, but LSU could not consistently threaten the Rebels through the air.

“We had open players,” Kiffin said after reviewing the film.

That matters. LSU had opportunities within the offense it was already running. The Tigers failed to turn enough of them into completions.

The responsibility extends beyond Leavitt. Pressure affected his ability to stay in the pocket and throw in rhythm, and Kiffin acknowledged the help his quarterback needed.

“We’ve got to protect him better,” Kiffin said.

Leavitt needs time to let routes develop, and he needs to deliver when those routes produce an opening. Better protection and better decisions have to happen together. Asking the quarterback to stand in against pressure without fixing the blocking leaves half the problem unresolved.

Texas A&M showed the payoff when both improved.

Leavitt completed 17 of 23 passes for 312 yards and two touchdowns. Early in the third quarter, Kiffin turned fourth-and-1 from LSU’s own 43 into a 57-yard touchdown to Jackson Harris. The play fake drew attention to the immediate rushing threat, and Harris broke free downfield.

“We go for it,” Kiffin said afterward. “We take shots.”

LSU should keep taking them. That aggression gives the Tigers a way to punish defenses that crowd the line of scrimmage. But the touchdown still required Leavitt to sell the fake and deliver the pass, Harris to run his route and the line to give the play time.

Kiffin also identified the value of Leavitt throwing within the offense’s timing, joking after the quarterback’s hamstring injury that “he had to stay in the pocket and throw on time.”

That is a coaching point LSU needs to carry forward. The Tigers cannot depend on Leavitt escaping the pocket to rescue possessions when the called play offers a throw he can make.

The performance against Texas A&M gave LSU a concrete example of how its offense should operate. The challenge is repeating that execution without needing a loss the previous week to demand it.

Kiffin remains responsible for preparing the offense to handle pressure and making sure his players understand their assignments. Getting consistent execution is part of his job. The players must protect the ball, hold their blocks and finish possessions with points.

Those requirements apply against Louisiana Tech just as much as they do against an SEC opponent.

After the Ole Miss loss, Kiffin's assessment was straight forward.

“We didn’t finish,” he said.

LSU has the play calls to create scoring chances and the players to capitalize on them. It does not need Kiffin to reinvent the offense every time a possession stalls. It needs to stop wasting the opportunities his offense already creates.

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