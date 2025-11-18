Lane Kiffin Denies Receiving 'Ultimatum' From Ole Miss Amid LSU, Florida Gators Buzz
The LSU Tigers have circled Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin as the program's top target with the coaching search in Baton Rouge ramping up this week.
No. 5 Ole Miss (10-1, 6-1 SEC) is within arms reach of the first College Football Playoff berth in school history, but the LSU Tigers and Florida Gators continue intensifying their pursuit for Kiffin with the buzz overshadowing the program's historic run.
Kiffin's ex-wife, Layla Kiffin, traveled to the Gainesville on Sunday afternoon to scope out the city with the family then hopping on a flight, organized by LSU officials, to head to Baton Rouge less than 24 hours later.
Fast forward to Monday afternoon and The Athletic reported that Ole Miss had given Kiffin until Nov. 28 to make a decision on whether he will remain in Oxford or accept a job elsewhere amid the LSU buzz.
But Kiffin has since denied the report after joining The Pat McAfee Show for an appearance where he stated that Ole Miss has not given an "ultimatum."
“That’s absolutely not true. There’s been no ultimatum or anything like that at all,” Kiffin said. “I don’t know where that came from, like a lot of stuff that comes out there. Like I said, man, we’re having a blast. I love it here.
“… It just couldn’t be better. Like I said, you pray for things. Our fans prayed for this type of thing, and now we’re in the middle of it. So, enjoy it. You’re 10-1. You’re getting ready. You got a bye week.
"You get to watch half the country lose, and there’s no way we can lose Saturday. And then, you play the Egg Bowl and go dominate that and keep that Egg Bowl trophy home where it’s been for a long time.”
Despite the rumor mill swirling, Kiffin has remained mum on his future where he has kept things close to the vest.
“I don’t know. I’m not that far down the road,” Kiffin said last week of his future. “I said it last week and you guys think I was joking, or it was before South Carolina. Everybody wants to talk about other jobs and everything and I think you are two or three weeks away from coaching for your own job.
"So, you better make sure you’re doing really well where you are. Because as we’ve seen out there, one (loss) might put you out of the top-10. Now two might put you out of the Top 25 and three might get you fired."
It's clear Kiffin is the definitive, clearcut favorite for the LSU Tigers job, but as Ole Miss looks to keep him in Oxford - paired with Florida pushing - the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" continue heating up.
