LSU Football Beats Out Ole Miss Rebels to Land Commitment From No. 3 WR Transfer

Kansas State wide receiver Jayce Brown has committed to Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers after a multi-day stay in Baton Rouge, he revealed via social media on Tuesday,

Brown, the No. 3 rated wideout in the NCAA Transfer Portal, received significant interest in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Georgia Bulldogs, Auburn Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats, and Louisville Cardinals expected to earn visits.

After a trip to Oxford to meet with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels, Brown hopped on a flight and made his way to Baton Rouge to check-in with Kiffin and the LSU staff in the Bayou State.

From there, less than 36 hours after arriving, Brown made his decision where he'll sign with the LSU Tigers and join a talented portal haul at the wide receiver position for the 2026 season.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder out of Florida is coming off of a junior campaign where he logged 712 receiving yards on 41 receptions for five touchdowns.

BREAKING: #LSU has landed a commitment from the No. 3 wide receiver in the Transfer Portal: Jayce Brown.



The Kansas State wideout logged 115 receptions for 1,972 yards + 13 TDs across three seasons with the Wildcats.



Lane Kiffin and Co. add one of the top transfers available. pic.twitter.com/Bo6YjvAVhA — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 6, 2026

Across three seasons with the Wildcats, Brown compiled nearly 2,000 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on over 100 catches.

Now, Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are up to three pass-catchers added to the wide receiver room with Brown joining Hawaii's Jackson Harris and Old Dominion's Tre Brown III.

Meet the Signee: Tre Brown III

Brown checks in as a Top-100 player in the NCAA Transfer Portal, and the No. 23 rated wide receiver, with Lane Kiffin and Co. beating out multiple heavy-hitters for his services.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder is coming off of a standout 2025 campaign as a sophomore where he caught 38 passes for 762 yards and four touchdowns - averaging a whopping 20 yards per catch.

BREAKING: #LSU has landed a commitment from Old Dominion wide receiver Tre Brown III.



The Top-25 wideout in the Transfer Portal reeled in 38 catches for 762 yards + 4 touchdowns across the 2025 season.



Lane Kiffin adds the 6’2, 180 pounds with 2 years of eligibility. pic.twitter.com/Gmm9IvNy6O — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) January 5, 2026

Brown will have two seasons of eligibility remaining with the LSU Tigers with the program landing a talented weapon on the outside.

The Old Dominion transfer made his way to Baton Rouge on Sunday for a multi-day stay with Kiffin and Co. knocking it out the park - ultimately canceling his Ohio State Buckeyes trip to sign with the LSU Tigers.

