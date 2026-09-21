LSU vs. Texas A&M: Everything to Know About the Tigers' Next Opponent

The LSU Tigers are facing major adversity for the first time this season. Lane Kiffin's team is coming off a gut-wrenching 32-24 loss to the Ole Miss Rebels on Saturday night.

LSU made a valiant effort to come back, but the Tigers fell short in the final minute. The path doesn't get much easier. This Saturday, LSU returns home to face No. 23 Texas A&M at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

The Tigers and Aggies are coming off tough losses last week. Here is everything you need to know about Texas A&M.

Texas A&M in Review

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Head Coach: Mike Elko (3rd Season, 21-8 record)

2026 Record: 2-1 (0-1 in SEC)

Last season, Elko took the Aggies to new heights that weren't seen in 30 years. Texas A&M started 11-0 before losing to Texas in the regular season finale. They lost 10-3 to Miami in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

Expectations were high for the Aggies heading into the 2026 season. Texas A&M defeated Missouri State 50-0 in its season opener and defeated Arizona State 48-20 in Week 2. However, the score didn't reflect the intensity of that game and exposed some potential flaws.

Those flaws culminated in a 31-21 home loss to Kentucky. The Aggies were dominated at the line of scrimmage, and quarterback Marcel Reed struggled mightily. Texas A&M dropped from No. 9 to No. 23 in the latest AP Poll.

Players to Watch

Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wide Receiver Mario Craver: Craver is Texas A&M's most dependable offensive weapon. He had a fantastic game against Kentucky, posting 11 catches for 119 yards. He was helped off the field on Saturday, but if Craver is good to go, LSU's defense must prioritize the Aggies' top wideout.

Quarterback Marcel Reed: Reed has had a disappointing start to the year, but he's still a capable signal caller. Reed's best trait is his legs. He has 117 rushing yards and could present a problem for the Tigers' defense.

Safety Marcus Ratcliffe: Ratcliffe has played a pivotal role on the Aggies' defense. He's capable of making game-changing plays, so Sam Leavitt must know where the senior safety is at all times.

Running Back Reuben Owens: Owens is Texas A&M's workhorse back. He's handled 45 carries for 186 yards. The Tigers did a solid job of stopping the run game last week, but it won't be easy on Saturday.

The Aggies are in desperation mode early in the season. They've had a lot of unanswered questions this year, and LSU has to be ready for anything this week.

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