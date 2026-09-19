LSU at Ole Miss Live Updates, Scores, Takeaways: Lane Kiffin Makes His Return to Mississippi for SEC Showdown
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When Lane Kiffin left one of the best Ole Miss teams in the program’s history ahead of a College Football Playoff run last fall for rival LSU, it was clear that the first showdown in Oxford, Miss. between the two SEC rivals would be one of the games of the season.
And as it turned out, the wait for that game wouldn’t be long. The Rebels host the Tigers in Week 3—the SEC opener for both programs—and the scenes around Vaught-Hemingway Stadium and in The Grove are expected to be rowdy.
Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde and Bryan Fischer are on-site in Oxford for Saturday night’s prime-time game, bringing the sights and sounds from what should be one of the South’s fiercest matchups this season. Keep it locked here for live updates, highlights and takeaways from Saturday night’s massive game.
LSU at Ole Miss live updates, scores, highlights and analysis
Players to watch: Key stats for LSU at Ole Miss
Ole Miss
- QB Trinidad Chambliss: 44 for 62 (70.1%), 561 yards, five TDs, one INT; 12 carries, 62 yards, one TD
- RB Kewan Lacy: 30 carries, 148 yards, three TDs; five receptions, 18 yards
- WR Deuce Alexander: 13 receptions, 235 yards, two TDs
LSU
- QB Sam Leavitt: 41 for 66 (62.1%), 574 yards, two TDs, four INTs; 23 rushes, 135 yards, five TDs
- QB Landen Clark: 7 for 10 (70%), one TD; seven carries, 42 yards, one TD
- RB Dilin Jones: 41 carries, 179 yards, two TDs; four receptions, 15 yards
- TE Trey'Dez Green: 10 receptions, 162 yards, one TD
- DE Princewill Umanmielen: 11 tackles, five sacks
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