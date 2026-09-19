LSU at Ole Miss Live Updates, Scores, Takeaways: Lane Kiffin Makes His Return to Mississippi for SEC Showdown

It’s here.

When Lane Kiffin left one of the best Ole Miss teams in the program’s history ahead of a College Football Playoff run last fall for rival LSU, it was clear that the first showdown in Oxford, Miss. between the two SEC rivals would be one of the games of the season.

And as it turned out, the wait for that game wouldn’t be long. The Rebels host the Tigers in Week 3—the SEC opener for both programs—and the scenes around Vaught-Hemingway Stadium and in The Grove are expected to be rowdy.

Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde and Bryan Fischer are on-site in Oxford for Saturday night’s prime-time game, bringing the sights and sounds from what should be one of the South’s fiercest matchups this season. Keep it locked here for live updates, highlights and takeaways from Saturday night’s massive game.

LSU at Ole Miss live updates, scores, highlights and analysis

Players to watch: Key stats for LSU at Ole Miss

Ole Miss

QB Trinidad Chambliss: 44 for 62 (70.1%), 561 yards, five TDs, one INT; 12 carries, 62 yards, one TD

44 for 62 (70.1%), 561 yards, five TDs, one INT; 12 carries, 62 yards, one TD RB Kewan Lacy: 30 carries, 148 yards, three TDs; five receptions, 18 yards

30 carries, 148 yards, three TDs; five receptions, 18 yards WR Deuce Alexander: 13 receptions, 235 yards, two TDs



Wide receiver Deuce Alexander has been a game-breaker for Ole Miss early in the season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU

QB Sam Leavitt: 41 for 66 (62.1%), 574 yards, two TDs, four INTs; 23 rushes, 135 yards, five TDs

41 for 66 (62.1%), 574 yards, two TDs, four INTs; 23 rushes, 135 yards, five TDs QB Landen Clark: 7 for 10 (70%), one TD; seven carries, 42 yards, one TD

7 for 10 (70%), one TD; seven carries, 42 yards, one TD RB Dilin Jones: 41 carries, 179 yards, two TDs; four receptions, 15 yards

41 carries, 179 yards, two TDs; four receptions, 15 yards TE Trey'Dez Green: 10 receptions, 162 yards, one TD

10 receptions, 162 yards, one TD DE Princewill Umanmielen: 11 tackles, five sacks



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