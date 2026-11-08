SEC Announces Unfavorable Kickoff Time For Texas vs. LSU

The Texas Longhorns are coming off an impressive 34-20 win over the Missouri Tigers. Texas pulled away in the fourth quarter, as Raleek Brown scored two touchdowns and the defense held Missouri to 30 total yards.

The Longhorns made a statement on Saturday. They overcame the back-to-back October losses and are poised to make a run for the SEC title game and the College Football Playoff.

But standing in the way of these goals are the LSU Tigers. We finally know when this game will kick off.

Texas vs. LSU Kickoff Time Announced

Texas coach Steve Sarkisian sings “The Eyes of Texas” with his team. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Texas and LSU will be the final game of the SEC's Week 10 slate. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.

This was the worst-case scenario for the Longhorns. Death Valley is already one of the toughest atmospheres for a visitor. Tiger Stadium at night has become a nightmare for opposing teams.

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Since 2000, LSU is 112-19 (85.5%) at home in night games. This season, the Tigers are 4-0, outscoring opponents 194-44. However, the opponents haven't been as good as Texas.

The Longhorns would've likely preferred a 11 a.m. or a 2:30 p.m. kick off. Last week, LSU dropped its first home game and it was an afternoon kick off. Ultimately, the Longhorns have to show up regardless of the kick off time.

The Tigers suffered their third loss of the year, falling 31-13 to the Alabama Crimson Tide. They won't have a shortage of energy this week with the home fans behind them. Texas has to grab an early lead and take the home crowd out of the game.

The Longhorns trailed 7-0 in the first quarter against Missouri, but they quickly responded with a 65-yard touchdown drive. Texas has to follow a similar path. It has to respond to LSU's blows.

The Tigers' offense struggled to score points last week. They were able to move the ball downfield, but they were 2-for-4 in the red zone. That could be the key to victory for the Longhorns. If Will Muschamp's defense can limit LSU's big-play opportunities, it should succeed on Saturday.

These teams don't see each other too often. In fact, this is the first matchup since 2019, and just the third since 2003. The Tigers won the last contest, 45-38, as part of their dominant national championship run. The Longhorns won 35-20 in the 2003 Cotton Bowl.

Saturday's matchup should provide plenty of fireworks as both teams have a lot on the line.

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