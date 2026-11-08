Longhorns Stock Report: Who Helped and Hurt Themselves in 34-20 Win Over Missouri
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The Texas Longhorns came away with an impressive 34-20 victory over the Missouri Tigers on Saturday afternoon in Columbia, Missouri. The win wasn't without some drama, but UT saw heroic performances from several players on offense.
Of course, as it tends to be with 11 players in Burnt Orange every week, not everyone had the best game. Particularly, the defense struggled in this one against Mizzou quarterback Austin Simmons, who had 252 passing yards and two touchdown passes.
Here's whose stock is up and whose stock is down after a Week 10 win that keeps the CFP dream alive in Austin:
Stock Up: Arch Manning
Texas football goes as quarterback Arch Manning goes. This week, Manning was on his game when it mattered. His 297 passing yards and three touchdowns outshined Simmons' great play for the Tigers, and Manning didn't try to do too much with the ball. Clean outings like this are the key to the winning continuing, especially against a stingy LSU Tigers defense next weekend.
Stock Up: Jermaine Bishop Jr.
Jermaine Bishop Jr. has had an inspiring freshman season for the Longhorns' future receiving corps' sake. Bishop had four catches for 60 yards, one of them a 25-yard touchdown grab. He'll have a great chance to become one of Manning's favorite targets down the stretch out of the slot with Mosley playing outside.
Stock Down: Andre Cojoe
It's a tough gig for Andre Cojoe, stepping into the starting left tackle spot after Trevor Goosby went down with a season-ending knee injury. Still, Missouri EDGE Dayton Hopkins exposed the weakness on Manning's blindside against elite pass-rushers.
Stock Up: Raleek Brown
Raleek Brown had a massive day out of the backfield, securing a touchdown run and a touchdown pass with 133 all-purpose yards. With Hollywood Smothers out for the season with his own knee injury, Brown is picking up the slack in the running back room.
Stock Down: Ryan Niblett
Ryan Niblett is not having the massive campaign many projected in the preseason. Niblett had a key mistake in special teams, fumbling a punt that gave the Tigers great field position. Ultimately, the gaffe was forgotten, but Niblett cannot have sloppy performances in special teams moving forward if UT is going to make the CFP and go on a deep run.
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Andrew is a freelance journalist based in Austin, Texas, who has bylines on Hardwood Houdini, Nothin' But Nets, and The Sporting News. His work has been featured in The Miami Herald, Bleacher Report, and Yahoo Sports. Andrew graduated from Brooklyn College with a degree in print journalism in 2017 and has been a sports fan since 1993.Follow ARJHughes