Longhorns Stock Report: Who Helped and Hurt Themselves in 34-20 Win Over Missouri

The Texas Longhorns came away with an impressive 34-20 victory over the Missouri Tigers on Saturday afternoon in Columbia, Missouri. The win wasn't without some drama, but UT saw heroic performances from several players on offense.

Of course, as it tends to be with 11 players in Burnt Orange every week, not everyone had the best game. Particularly, the defense struggled in this one against Mizzou quarterback Austin Simmons, who had 252 passing yards and two touchdown passes.

Here's whose stock is up and whose stock is down after a Week 10 win that keeps the CFP dream alive in Austin:

Stock Up: Arch Manning

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) passes the ball during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas football goes as quarterback Arch Manning goes. This week, Manning was on his game when it mattered. His 297 passing yards and three touchdowns outshined Simmons' great play for the Tigers, and Manning didn't try to do too much with the ball. Clean outings like this are the key to the winning continuing, especially against a stingy LSU Tigers defense next weekend.

Stock Up: Jermaine Bishop Jr.

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Jermaine Bishop Jr. has had an inspiring freshman season for the Longhorns' future receiving corps' sake. Bishop had four catches for 60 yards, one of them a 25-yard touchdown grab. He'll have a great chance to become one of Manning's favorite targets down the stretch out of the slot with Mosley playing outside.

Stock Down: Andre Cojoe

It's a tough gig for Andre Cojoe, stepping into the starting left tackle spot after Trevor Goosby went down with a season-ending knee injury. Still, Missouri EDGE Dayton Hopkins exposed the weakness on Manning's blindside against elite pass-rushers.

Stock Up: Raleek Brown

Raleek Brown had a massive day out of the backfield, securing a touchdown run and a touchdown pass with 133 all-purpose yards. With Hollywood Smothers out for the season with his own knee injury, Brown is picking up the slack in the running back room.

Stock Down: Ryan Niblett

Ryan Niblett is not having the massive campaign many projected in the preseason. Niblett had a key mistake in special teams, fumbling a punt that gave the Tigers great field position. Ultimately, the gaffe was forgotten, but Niblett cannot have sloppy performances in special teams moving forward if UT is going to make the CFP and go on a deep run.

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