Lane Kiffin Finds Hidden Gem in Transfer Portal, LSU Football Signs Talented Wideout
In this story:
Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have landed a commitment from Troy Trojans wide receiver Roman Mothershed after going public with a decision on Monday morning.
Mothershed is coming off of two seasons with the Trojans after emerging as a deep threat for the Sun Belt program, but elected to move on from the program in search of a new home after an efficient 2025 season.
Mothershed started the first 11 games of the 2025 season where he hauled in 25 passes for 259 yards and a touchdown.
The lone touchdown catch came in the opener against Nicholls where he started his campaign, but his best performance of the season came in a clash against Memphis where he hauled in eight receptions for 58 yards.
The 6-foot-4, 208-pounder tallied three or more receptions in four games during the season as a consistent piece to the receiving corps - finishing the year with six receptions of 15-plus yards and three of 25-plus yards as a deep threat pass-catcher.
Now, Lane Kiffin and Co. ink the impressive Sun Belt wideout after going public with a decision on Monday with LSU now up to nine wide receivers in the Transfer Portal haul.
The Transfer Portal Tracker:
Quarterback (2):
Sam Leavitt - 6'2, 205 pounds - Arizona State Sun Devils
Landen Clark - 6-foot, 186 pounds - Elon Phoenix
Running Back (2):
Raycine Guillory - 5'9, 190 pounds - Utah Utes
Rod Gainey Jr. - 6'0, 175 pounds - Charlotte 49ers
Wide Receiver (9):
Jackson Harris - 6'3, 205 pounds - Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
Tre Brown - 6'2, 180 pounds - Old Dominion Monarchs
Jayce Brown - 6'0, 179 pounds - Kansas State Wildcats
Eugene 'Tre' Wilson - 5'10, 194 pounds - Florida Gators
Tyree Holloway - 6'0, 180 pounds - West Florida Argonauts
Malik Elzy - 6'2, 225 pounds - Illinois Fighting Illini
Josh Jackson - 6'2, 185 pounds - McNeese State Cowboys
Winston Watkins - 6'2, 185 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels
Roman Mothershed - 6'4, 208 pounds - Troy Trojans
Tight End (1):
Malachi Thomas - 6'4, 240 pounds - Pitt Panthers
Offensive Line (4):
Ja'Quan Sprinkle - 6'4, 325 pounds - North Carolina Central Eagles
William Satterwhite - 6'3, 305 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers
JaKolby Jones - 6'4, 285 pounds - Copiah-Lincoln Community College
Darrin Strey - 6'7, 322 pounds - Kentucky Wildcats
EDGE (3)
Jordan Ross - 6'5, 245 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers
Jaylen Brown - 6'5, 265 pounds - South Carolina Gamecocks
Achilles Woods - 6.3, 289 pounds
Defensive Line (2)
Malik Blocton - 6'3, 291 pounds - Auburn Tigers
Stephiylan Green - 6'4, 290 pounds - Clemson Tigers
Safety (1):
Ty Benefield - 6'2, 205 pounds - Boise State Broncos
Special Teams (3):
P Hayden Craig - 6'1, 208 pounds - Florida Gators
LS Mack Mulhern - 6'0, 225 pounds - Florida Gators
K Scott Starzyk - 5'9, 172 pounds - Arkansas Razorbacks
More LSU News:
LSU Hosts No. 1 EDGE Transfer as Lane Kiffin Pushes For Ex-Penn State Defender
LSU Football Hosting Elite Florida Gators Transfer For Visit, Former Five-Star Recruit
Arkansas Razorbacks, Kentucky Wildcats Among Teams to Watch for LSU Football Transfer
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.
Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics.Follow znagy20