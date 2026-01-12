Lane Kiffin Finds Hidden Gem in Transfer Portal, LSU Football Signs Talented Wideout

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have landed a commitment from Troy Trojans wide receiver Roman Mothershed after going public with a decision on Monday morning.

Mothershed is coming off of two seasons with the Trojans after emerging as a deep threat for the Sun Belt program, but elected to move on from the program in search of a new home after an efficient 2025 season.

Mothershed started the first 11 games of the 2025 season where he hauled in 25 passes for 259 yards and a touchdown.

The lone touchdown catch came in the opener against Nicholls where he started his campaign, but his best performance of the season came in a clash against Memphis where he hauled in eight receptions for 58 yards.

The 6-foot-4, 208-pounder tallied three or more receptions in four games during the season as a consistent piece to the receiving corps - finishing the year with six receptions of 15-plus yards and three of 25-plus yards as a deep threat pass-catcher.

Now, Lane Kiffin and Co. ink the impressive Sun Belt wideout after going public with a decision on Monday with LSU now up to nine wide receivers in the Transfer Portal haul.

The Transfer Portal Tracker:

Quarterback (2):

Sam Leavitt - 6'2, 205 pounds - Arizona State Sun Devils

Landen Clark - 6-foot, 186 pounds - Elon Phoenix

Running Back (2):

Raycine Guillory - 5'9, 190 pounds - Utah Utes

Rod Gainey Jr. - 6'0, 175 pounds - Charlotte 49ers

Wide Receiver (9):

Jackson Harris - 6'3, 205 pounds - Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Tre Brown - 6'2, 180 pounds - Old Dominion Monarchs

Jayce Brown - 6'0, 179 pounds - Kansas State Wildcats

Eugene 'Tre' Wilson - 5'10, 194 pounds - Florida Gators

Tyree Holloway - 6'0, 180 pounds - West Florida Argonauts

Malik Elzy - 6'2, 225 pounds - Illinois Fighting Illini

Josh Jackson - 6'2, 185 pounds - McNeese State Cowboys

Winston Watkins - 6'2, 185 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels

Roman Mothershed - 6'4, 208 pounds - Troy Trojans

Tight End (1):

Malachi Thomas - 6'4, 240 pounds - Pitt Panthers

Offensive Line (4):

Ja'Quan Sprinkle - 6'4, 325 pounds - North Carolina Central Eagles

William Satterwhite - 6'3, 305 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers

JaKolby Jones - 6'4, 285 pounds - Copiah-Lincoln Community College

Darrin Strey - 6'7, 322 pounds - Kentucky Wildcats

EDGE (3)

Jordan Ross - 6'5, 245 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers

Jaylen Brown - 6'5, 265 pounds - South Carolina Gamecocks

Achilles Woods - 6.3, 289 pounds

Defensive Line (2)

Malik Blocton - 6'3, 291 pounds - Auburn Tigers

Stephiylan Green - 6'4, 290 pounds - Clemson Tigers

Safety (1):

Ty Benefield - 6'2, 205 pounds - Boise State Broncos

Special Teams (3):

P Hayden Craig - 6'1, 208 pounds - Florida Gators

LS Mack Mulhern - 6'0, 225 pounds - Florida Gators

K Scott Starzyk - 5'9, 172 pounds - Arkansas Razorbacks

