Lane Kiffin Finds Hidden Gem in Transfer Portal, LSU Football Signs Talented Wideout

Kiffin and Co. land another talented wideout in the free agent market, makes things official with the LSU Tigers.
Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers have landed a commitment from Troy Trojans wide receiver Roman Mothershed after going public with a decision on Monday morning.

Mothershed is coming off of two seasons with the Trojans after emerging as a deep threat for the Sun Belt program, but elected to move on from the program in search of a new home after an efficient 2025 season.

Mothershed started the first 11 games of the 2025 season where he hauled in 25 passes for 259 yards and a touchdown.

The lone touchdown catch came in the opener against Nicholls where he started his campaign, but his best performance of the season came in a clash against Memphis where he hauled in eight receptions for 58 yards.

The 6-foot-4, 208-pounder tallied three or more receptions in four games during the season as a consistent piece to the receiving corps - finishing the year with six receptions of 15-plus yards and three of 25-plus yards as a deep threat pass-catcher.

Now, Lane Kiffin and Co. ink the impressive Sun Belt wideout after going public with a decision on Monday with LSU now up to nine wide receivers in the Transfer Portal haul.

The Transfer Portal Tracker:

Quarterback (2):
Sam Leavitt - 6'2, 205 pounds - Arizona State Sun Devils
Landen Clark - 6-foot, 186 pounds - Elon Phoenix

Running Back (2):
Raycine Guillory - 5'9, 190 pounds - Utah Utes
Rod Gainey Jr. - 6'0, 175 pounds - Charlotte 49ers

Wide Receiver (9):
Jackson Harris - 6'3, 205 pounds - Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
Tre Brown - 6'2, 180 pounds - Old Dominion Monarchs
Jayce Brown - 6'0, 179 pounds - Kansas State Wildcats
Eugene 'Tre' Wilson - 5'10, 194 pounds - Florida Gators
Tyree Holloway - 6'0, 180 pounds - West Florida Argonauts
Malik Elzy - 6'2, 225 pounds - Illinois Fighting Illini
Josh Jackson - 6'2, 185 pounds - McNeese State Cowboys
Winston Watkins - 6'2, 185 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels
Roman Mothershed - 6'4, 208 pounds - Troy Trojans

Tight End (1):
Malachi Thomas - 6'4, 240 pounds - Pitt Panthers

Offensive Line (4):
Ja'Quan Sprinkle - 6'4, 325 pounds - North Carolina Central Eagles
William Satterwhite - 6'3, 305 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers
JaKolby Jones - 6'4, 285 pounds - Copiah-Lincoln Community College
Darrin Strey - 6'7, 322 pounds - Kentucky Wildcats

EDGE (3)
Jordan Ross - 6'5, 245 pounds - Tennessee Volunteers
Jaylen Brown - 6'5, 265 pounds - South Carolina Gamecocks
Achilles Woods - 6.3, 289 pounds

Defensive Line (2)
Malik Blocton - 6'3, 291 pounds - Auburn Tigers
Stephiylan Green - 6'4, 290 pounds - Clemson Tigers

Safety (1):
Ty Benefield - 6'2, 205 pounds - Boise State Broncos

Special Teams (3):
P Hayden Craig - 6'1, 208 pounds - Florida Gators
LS Mack Mulhern - 6'0, 225 pounds - Florida Gators
K Scott Starzyk - 5'9, 172 pounds - Arkansas Razorbacks

