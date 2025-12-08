Lane Kiffin Flips Multiple SEC Pledges, Assembles Staff in Big Week With LSU Football

LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin has officially completed his first week on the job as the new shot-caller in Baton Rouge with a myriad of twists and turns stealing headlines.

After boarding a flight from Oxford to Louisiana last Sunday, Kiffin immediately went to work where he began locking down LSU's 2026 Recruiting Class, assembling a staff, and developing relationships in the Bayou State.

In what became a chaotic stretch in Baton Rouge, Kiffin and Co. checked off all the boxes after inking double-digit players to the 2026 Signing Class while securing multiple new hires to the staff.

"That is our number one focus right now is to sign the best class that we possibly can Wednesday," Kiffin said on Monday. "Also, we have big-picture thinking too.

"We're not reaching or we're not signing kids because they're from this school or that school or any of that stuff, okay? We're going to sign the best players that we can on Wednesday.

"I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, it makes me want to get on the phone right now."

Now, after Kiffin's first seven days in the Bayou State, what all did accomplish across the week?

A look into the staffers coming from Ole Miss, new hirings, and the LSU signees that he flipped from SEC programs.

Lane Kiffin's First Staff Coming Together:

The Staff on Offense Assembled:

Charlie Weis Jr: Offfensive Coordinator - Weis has joined Kiffin in Baton Rouge after hopping on the flight departing Oxford on Sunday evening. The offensive mastermind has been with Kiffin for years where he gives LSU an experienced play-caller.

"Weis signed a three-year deal worth $6 million. His annual salary starts at $1.9 million, which would have made him one of the top-10 highest-paid assistants in the country this year, and increases annually over the course of the contract," The Advocate wrote.

Joe Cox: Co-offensive Coordinator, Tight Ends Coach - Cox joined Kiffin's staff in Oxford in 2024 where he took on the role as the team’s tight ends coach and co-offensive coordinator. The 39-year-old previously worked as the tight ends coach at Alabama in 2022.

Eric Wolford: Offensive Line Coach - "Wolford has spent the last two seasons as offensive line coach at Kentucky. He also worked for the Wildcats in 2021. Between those two stints on the Bluegrass, Wolford was offensive line coach at Alabama in 2022 and 2023 in Nick Saban’s final two seasons," LouisianaSports.net wrote.

George McDonald: Wide Receivers Coach - McDonald recently wrapped up his second season at Ole Miss after spending the previous three as the assistant head coach and receivers coach at Illinois. Now, he's Baton Rouge bound to join Kiffin and Co.

Nick Savage: Head Strength Coach - Savage is also joining Kiffin at LSU where he has experience in the SEC with both Ole Miss and the Florida Gators.

- Mike Williams: Senior Director of Player Personnel

- Sawyer Jordan: Analyst, Inside Receivers Coach

"All of them are on two-year agreements except Jordan, an analyst at Ole Miss this fall who has a one-year deal. Cox will make $800,000 per year, while Savage and McDonald both make an average of $825,000 per year," The Advocate wrote.

Dwike Wilson: Director of Recruiting - Wilson was hired by Old Dominion in January where he spent the offseason with the Sun Belt program for roughly eight months, but made the move to Ole Miss before the 2025 season. Prior to his time with Old Dominion, Wilson spent two seasons with the Southern Miss Golden Eagles in Hattiesburg (Miss.).

Donnie Both: Analyst

Lou Spanos: Analyst

Dane Stevens: Quarterbacks Coach

Lane Kiffin Retains Staff on Defense:

- Defensive Coordinator: Blake Baker

- EDGE: Kevin Peoples

- Secondary: Corey Raymond

- Safeties: Jake Olsen

New Hire on Defense: DL Coach Elijah Robinson

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are hiring Syracuse co-defensive coordinator Elijah Robinson to join the staff in Baton Rouge, according to Football Scoop.

Robinson has served as the defensive coordinator at Syracuse for two seasons where he recently received a title change to co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach for the Orange.

Kiffin and the LSU Tigers zeroed in on Robinson to handle duties as the defensive line coach in Baton Rouge, Football Scoop reports, where he's now joining the staff.

"Splash secured. Elijah Robinson is joining LSU's staff sources share," Football Scoop wrote.

He was Jimbo Fisher’s defensive line coach at Texas A&M and took over as interim head coach when Fisher was fired in 2023 - leading the Aggies over the LSU Tigers that season.

The Flip Commitments: Signing Day Notes

No. 1: WR Brayden Allen - Oklahoma Sooners

Lafayette (La.) four-star wide receiver Brayden Allen signed with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers on Wednesday after committing to the program late Tuesday night.

Allen, a top-five receiver in Louisiana, flipped his pledge away from the Oklahoma Sooners with head coach Lane Kiffin and the new staff in Baton Rouge landing the verbal prior to the Early Signing Period kicking off on Wednesday.

Now, he's a Tiger after making things official with the LSU Tigers this week.

No. 2: WR Corey Barber - Ole Miss Rebels

Pinson (Ala.) Clay-Chalkville four-star wide receiver Corey Barber flipped his commitment from the Ole Miss Rebels to LSU where he has officially signed with the Tigers on Wednesday.

Barber, a Top-50 wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, announced his pledge to the Rebels in May over the likes of the Tennessee Volunteers, Georgia Bulldogs, and Alabama Crimson Tide, among several others.

The 6-foot-1,185-pounder from Alabama had a myriad of schools pursuing his services with the "Who's Who" of college football making waves, but it quickly became the Tigers pulling away once Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge.

No. 3: JC Anderson - Ole Miss Rebels

Decatur (Ill.) Mt. Zion four-star tight end JC Anderson flipped his commitment from the Ole Miss Rebels to the LSU Tigers on Tuesday where he then signed on Wednesday,

The Top-10 tight end in the 2026 Recruiting Class initially pledged to the Rebels over the likes of the Auburn Tigers and Illinois Fighting Illini, but with Lane Kiffin making his move to LSU, he's now following his head coach.

The 6-foot-7, 230-pounder logged 47 receptions for 535 yards and seven touchdowns to go along with 52 tackles, 5.5 sacks and one interception on defense across his junior campaign in 2024.

No. 4: OL Ryan Miret - Ole Miss Rebels

Miami (Fla.) three-star offensive lineman Ryan Miret flipped his commitment from the Ole Miss Rebels to the LSU Tigers on Tuesday where he then signed with LSU on Wednesday morning.

Miret, a Top-100 offensive lineman in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, pledged to the Ole Miss Rebels in June, but with Lane Kiffin making the move to LSU, he now follows his head coach.

Miret met with multiple Ole Miss staffers during his time in Oxford over the summer, but with Kiffin bringing a majority of his staff on offense to LSU, Miret will make the move himself.

