Lane Kiffin Officially Bringing Multiple Elite Ole Miss Staffers to LSU Football
The LSU Tigers officially have a new leader in Baton Rouge with Lane Kiffin making the move to depart Ole Miss after accepting the gig with the Bayou Bengals.
In an unprecedented move, Kiffin has made the decision to walk away from No. 7 Ole Miss amid the program's historic 2025 campaign with a College Football Playoff berth on the horizon.
“I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year’s team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team’s incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern," Kiffin said in a statement on Sunday.
“My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday’s Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels.”
Now, Kiffin's move is official after landing in Baton Rouge on Sunday evening alongside multiple members of his Ole Miss staff.
Which members of the Ole Miss staff have joined Kiffin at LSU?
The Staffers Confirmed to be Joining Kiffin:
Charlie Weis Jr: Offfensive Coordinator - Weis has joined Kiffin in Baton Rouge after hopping on the flight departing Oxford on Sunday evening. The offensive mastermind has been with Kiffin for years where he gives LSU an experienced play-caller.
Joe Cox: Co-offensive Coordinator, Tight Ends Coach - Cox joined Kiffin's staff in Oxford in 2024 where he took on the role as the team’s tight ends coach and co-offensive coordinator. The 39-year-old previously worked as the tight ends coach at Alabama in 2022.
George McDonald: Wide Receivers Coach - McDonald recently wrapped up his second season at Ole Miss after spending the previous three as the assistant head coach and receivers coach at Illinois. Now, he's Baton Rouge bound to join Kiffin and Co.
Nick Savage: Head Strength Coach - Savage is also joining Kiffin at LSU where he has experience in the SEC with both Ole Miss and the Florida Gators.
Billy Glasscock: General Manager - Kiffin and the Rebels hired Glasscock in February of 2024 where he had previously been Steve Sarkisian’s player personnel director at Texas. With Glasscock in, the future of current LSU GM Austin Thomas is in jeopardy in Baton Rouge.
Other Staffers Joining Kiffin:
- Thaddeus Rivers: Senior Associate Athletic Director for Football Operations
- Mike Williams: Senior Director of Player Personnel
- Sawyer Jordan: Analyst, Inside Receivers Coach
- Chris Kiffin: Linebackers Coach
Lane Kiffin's Take:
“I am incredibly honored to have the opportunity to lead the storied LSU Football program,” Kiffin said. “From national championships to iconic players, LSU is synonymous with excellence and is among the most powerful brands in all of sports.
"I’m grateful to President Rousse, Verge Ausberry and LSU’s leadership for placing their faith in me to lead this program.
"Our staff will recruit the very best student-athletes in the country – starting at home in the state of Louisiana – and will work tirelessly every day to bring championships that the LSU fans deserve. Geaux Tigers!”
