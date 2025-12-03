Every Ole Miss Pledge That Flipped to LSU After Lane Kiffin News
In the wake of Lane Kiffin's tumultuous Ole Miss exit, the dominoes are starting to fall as more and more former Rebels pledges reopen their recruitment and flip to LSU to join the 50-year-old coach in Baton Rouge.
Given that Kiffin is expected to bring several notable offensive staffers with him to the Tigers, it makes sense that players who were previously committed to the Rebels want to join him, too. One of the selling points of Ole Miss was, after all, playing for Kiffin, so wherever the experienced, albeit polarizing coach goes, at least a few players are sure to follow.
Here's a running list of all the soon-to-be recruits who have flipped so far:
Player
High School
JC Anderson, TE
Mt. Zion (Ill.)
Ryan Miret, OL
Miami Southridge
Corey Barber, WR
Clay-Chalkville (Ala.)
You can find a complete and updated list of LSU's 2026 pledges here.
JC Anderson
Anderson is coming off his senior season at Mt. Zion. He's a four-star recruit who's ranked as the No. 11 tight end in the country, and he was previously the second-ranked member of the Rebels' 2026 recruiting class in July.
Anderson posted this message on his social media shortly after flipping to LSU: "Nothing but love for my people in Oxford!!"
Ryan Miret
Miret, a Florida native, is a three-star interior offensive lineman who previously committed to Ole Miss in June, choosing the Rebels over Nebraska and Georgia Tech.
The 6'4'', 290-pound Miret is ranked as a top-100 offensive lineman in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
Corey Barber
Barber is a four-star wide receiver from Pinson, Ala. who follows Anderson and Miret as the third ex-Rebels pledge to join Kiffin at LSU. He hauled in 73 catches for 1,424 yards and 17 touchdowns in his impressive junior campaign.
"I’m going to the same offensive coaches that loved me," Barber told Rivals. "They feel like I’m that guy, and now I’m going to LSU to play for the same people who believed in me from the beginning."