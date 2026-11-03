Lane Kiffin's Latest Comments Detail Some Points of Emphasis Against Alabama

The first Saturday in November is upon us, and on 2026's first Saturday of the month, No. 15 LSU and No. 9 Alabama will meet for the last time annually, as a rivalry that's been played annually since 1964.

"I think that's just sad," LSU head coach Lane Kiffin said about the historic matchup ending its annual tradition. "And I understand, so I'm not being critical... I think it's all sad in general, in the big picture of things, that money drives to make [changes to] such great traditions and rivalries."

The matchup, as always, is a high-stakes battle between two programs with a lot of momentum and major playoff hopes. But the implications are nothing new, as this is the 33rd time that LSU and Alabama will meet as ranked opponents.

The matchup has some LSU fans worried, with an early kick, a tough opponent and Kiffin's historic bye week struggles creating stress for the Tigers.

Playing a Dangerous Game

Oct 10, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell (12) passes the ball during the first quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kiffin asked what the secondary needs to do to help contain Keelon Russell, and he said it starts up front with getting pressure - something LSU is good at doing when asked to.

"I think, first off, they got really great players on offense," Kiffin said on Monday in response to a question about Alabama being without star receiver Ryan Coleman-Williams. "Really explosive, great speed at receiver."

But he wanted to dig a little deeper into one area of the Crimson Tide's offense that he views as especially dangerous: the quarterback.

"The quarterback has played awesome this year and is a problem because he can run the ball and he can take off and scramble and he's elite thrower and really accurate," Kiffin said of Alabama quarterback Keelon Russel.

The sentiment that Russell is talented and someone LSU needs to gameplan for is not new.

Last week on the SEC teleconference, Kiffin called Russell “a really great player with elite traits” who was “really smart, too — beyond his years.”

Kiffin even shared then that he was "pretty close" to landing him while at Ole MIss.

“We recruited him, actually, and you have to ask him — I think we were pretty close to getting him,” Kiffin said.

It was then that the quarterback guru became drawn to countless traits Russell possessed. Ones he now has to face.

Coming Off the Bye

Tigers Head Coach Lane Kiffin, The LSU Tigers take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. October 17, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kiffin was also asked about the costs and benefits of the bye week, and he said he thinks he feels overall that the topic is often overrated.

He went on to talk about how LSU was in a good rhythm before its bye, but it did provide a chance for LSU to get some rest, especially with how banged up the Tigers are.

In terms of either team having an advantage or disadvantage for coming off the bye, Kiffin said there isn't really one, as both LSU and Alabama will be coming off of one.

But the bye wasn't empty, Kiffin said, as part of the week was used to get a head start on the work for the Alabama game.

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