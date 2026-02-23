LSU Football Locks in Multi-Day Stay With Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs WR Target

Ridgeland (S.C.) Bluffton four-star wide receiver Amare Patterson has locked in an official visit with Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers as he prepares to evaluate contenders this offseason.

Patterson checks in as a Top-50 wideout in America with Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals quickly making their presence felt in his recruitment after dishing out a scholarship last month.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder has reeled in offers from the likes of the LSU Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Florida Gators, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and Florida State Seminoles, among several others, across his time on the prep scene with LSU one of the latest to make things official.

But contenders are emerging for Patterson with a trio of official visits locked in for the summer, he revealed via social media.

The coveted South Carolina prospect will take a multi-day stay to see Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs from May 15-17 as his first official visit with the Peach State program building momentum of their own this offseason.

From there, an official is now locked in with the LSU Tigers where Patterson will see Kiffin and Co. during the weekend of May 29-31 on a multi-day trip.

It's a pair of critical visits for Patterson with the two Southeastern Conference programs looking to roll out the red carpet, but it doesn't stop there.

He's also set an official visit with the Florida Gators during the weekend of June 11-13 for the opportunity to talk shop with Jon Sumrall and his new-look staff in the Sunshine State.

Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are preparing for a massive recruiting weekend when Patterson is in town where he will also be joined by the No. 1 wide receiver in America: Easton Royal.

The New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin five-star wide receiver checks in as the No. 1 pass-catcher in America with the Tigers battling for his pledge, but it's set to be an uphill climb with Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns currently holding the verbal commitment.

During his sophomore campaign in 2024, Easton was a Catholic League All-District First-Team selection with more than 1,100 all-purpose yards for the Brother Martin Crusaders. He also logged double-digit touchdowns.

Courtesy of Easton Royal's Instagram [

Royal then finished his junior year with 53 receptions for 1,151 yards and 17 touchdowns with his track speed on full display - where he also thrives after finishing the 100-meter dash in 10.3 seconds last season.

Now, all eyes remain on both Royal and Patterson heading into the remainder of the offseason with official visits now set with both highly-touted pass-catchers.

