Lane Kiffin, LSU Football Sign No. 1 EDGE in Florida in Massive Signing Day Win

Pine Forest (Fla.) four-star edge rusher Trenton Henderson has signing his National Letting of Intent with the LSU Tigers after making things official on Friday.

The No. 1 EDGE in Florida revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers on July 2 with the program beating out the Florida Gators amid a two-team battle down the stretch.

Henderson, the No. 8 overall edge rusher in America, earned offers from the Michigan Wolverines, Texas Longhorns, Alabama Crimson Tide, and USC Trojans, among others, across his time on the prep scene.

But it's the Bayou Bengals that ultimately secured the pledge with Henderson not looking back since as he makes it official with a signature on Friday morning.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder out of the Sunshine State has seen a meteoric rise up the recruiting rankings with Henderson emerging as the No. 1 EDGE in Florida and the No. 8 overall prospect in the state, according to 247Sports.

Courtesy of Trenton Henderson's Instagram.

After coming off of a big-time junior season where Henderson logged 58 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, six pass breakups, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery, the elite defender saw his ranking continue moving.

Now, he's locked in with the LSU Tigers after putting pen to paper and joining an elite 2026 Recruiting Class where he's joined by an impressive haul in the trenches.

The LSU Tigers landed a signature from the No. 1 defensive lineman in America on Wednesday once New Orleans (La.) Edna Karr five-star Richard Anderson made things official.

Anderson, the No. 1 defensive lineman in America, revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers in June of 2024 with the LSU staff fighting off multiple schools down the stretch, including Steve Sarkisian's Texas Longhorns.

Courtesy of Richard Anderson's Instagram.

The 6-foot-4, 335-pounder captured 5A All-State honors during the 2024 season after logging 44 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, 18 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a touchdown last fall.

"Explosive interior defensive lineman with immense power and ability to two-gap in the middle of the defensive front," Rivals wrote. "Verified size at 6-foot-3.5, 355 pounds with over 33-inch arms and carries the weight very well. Great burst off the line of scrimmage for his size. Plays with excellent pad level and vision into the backfield."

Now, with Henderson and Anderson officially signed, the next point of attack for Lane Kiffin's staff in Baton Rouge is solidifying Lamar Brown, the No. 1 overall prospect, and Deuce Geralds, a Top-15 defensive lineman in the nation.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Hires Elite Offensive Coordinator, Five Assistant to Lane Kiffin's Staff

Three Takeaways From Lane Kiffin's Introductory Press Conference With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: