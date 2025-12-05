Three Targets LSU Football Will Look To Land On Final Day of Early Signing Period

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers are eyeing a strong finish to the Early Signing Period with multiple prospects on the program's radar.

Once Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge on Sunday evening, the new LSU Tigers head coach immediately began working the phone lines in search of solidifying an elite 2026 Recruiting Class.

"That is our number one focus right now is to sign the best class that we possibly can Wednesday," Kiffin said on Monday. "Also, we have big-picture thinking too.

"We're not reaching or we're not signing kids because they're from this school or that school or any of that stuff, okay? We're going to sign the best players that we can on Wednesday.

"I know what the interest was of players nationally to come play for us where we were just at, and now when you put that with this stadium and with that logo, it makes me want to get on the phone right now."

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Now, with double-digit signees locked in to this point, there are more LSU commits to watch on the final day of the Early Signing Period.

Three LSU Commits to Watch: Signing Day

No. 1: ATH Lamar Brown

Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab five-star prospect Lamar Brown remains unsigned as the LSU Tigers and his camp continue ongoing conversations surrounding his future.

Brown, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, made the decision to commit to the LSU Tigers in July with the Bayou Bengals then landing the top-ranked recruit in America.

In what became a two-team race between the LSU Tigers and Texas A&M Aggies, the opportunity to play in front of his friends and family set the pace in his decision-making process.

"It just feels good to play for my state and city. Not just for three or four years but for years after football life. I'm just blessed to be in this position and ready to play in Tiger Stadium," Brown said after his commitment.

For the 6-foot-3, 285-pounder, his relationship with LSU associate head coach and recruiting guru, Frank Wilson, played a pivotal role in his commitment to the program in Baton Rouge.

Now, all signs point towards the LSU Tigers getting over the finish line and earning Brown's signature on the final day of the Early Signing Period.

Courtesy of Lamar Brown's X/Twitter.

No. 2: EDGE Trenton Henderson

Pine Forest (Fla.) four-star edge rusher Trenton Henderson is expected to sign with the LSU Tigers on Friday during the final day of the Early Signing Period, sources tell LSU Tigers On SI.

The highly-touted recruit revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers on July 2 with the program beating out the Florida Gators amid a two-team battle down the stretch.

Henderson, the No. 8 rated edge rusher in America, comes in as the top-ranked EDGE in Florida with offers from the Michigan Wolverines, Texas Longhorns, Alabama Crimson Tide, and USC Trojans on the table.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pounder out of the Sunshine State has seen a meteoric rise up the recruiting rankings with Henderson coming in as the No. 1 EDGE in Florida and the No. 8 overall prospect in the state, according to 247Sports.

Courtesy of Trenton Henderson's Instagram.

No. 3: DL Deuce Geralds

Suwanee (Ga.) Collins Hill four-star defensive lineman Deuce Geralds will sign with a program on Friday afternoon with the LSU Tigers looking to earn the signature despite a push from Ole Miss and Georgia Tech.

Geralds, a Top-15 defensive lineman in America, revealed a commitment to the LSU staff in August amid a battle between Ole Miss, Oregon, Michigan and Ohio State, among others.

"With LSU it’s been my dream school growing up my whole life,” Geralds told Rivals. “I loved LSU since I was a little kid. It’s my hometown.

"I have family there. I just want to come back home and turn up Baton Rouge and the 225 and I want to be part of that.

“I’ve been wanting to be part of that since I was a little kid. To be part of it now is a blessing and dream come true.”

But it's set to be a fight until the buzzer with Ole Miss and Georgia Tech intensifying their pursuit this week.

Courtesy of Deuce Geralds' Instagram.

The Flip Target: Jase Mathews - No. 1 WR in America [Auburn]

Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County five-star wide receiver Jase Mathews has solidified his Signing Day plans as he prepares to make a final decision this week. He's set to sign with the program of his choice at 2 p.m. CT on Friday.

Mathews, the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle, revealed a commitment to the Auburn Tigers in August, but it hasn't stopped programs across the country from keeping in touch - including the LSU Tigers.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder was down to the LSU Tigers, Auburn Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies and Ole Miss Rebels prior to announcing a commitment to Hugh Freeze and the Auburn program.

