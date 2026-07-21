The SEC Team Best Built to Challenge LSU Might Not Be Who You Think

The LSU Tigers are one of the most intriguing teams in college football heading into the 2026 season. They have a lot of new faces with a portal-heavy team.

First-year head coach Lane Kiffin took some big swings this offseason as he retooled the roster. The transfer portal returns indicate the Tigers are trying to prove they belong at the top of the SEC. If they get off to a strong start, LSU could have an early target on its back.

The conference schedule presents some tough challenges, but there is one school that can ruin the Tigers' plans early.

Texas A&M Cannot Be Overlooked

LSU vs Texas A&M. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After LSU travels to Oxford to take on Ole Miss in a highly anticipated matchup, the Tigers will return home to take on Texas A&M on September 26th. Last season, the Aggies handled LSU in a 49-25 drubbing.

Mike Elko's team was poised for a special season after going 11-0 and was in a prime position to make the SEC championship game. However, they lost to Texas in the final regular-season game, missed the conference title game, and lost 10-3 to Miami in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

This season, Texas A&M returns 65 percent of its production from last year, including quarterback Marcel Reed. He's a dynamic signal caller who could give LSU's defense fits.

Aggies Should Run the Ball Well

Harlem Berry is tackled by Aggie defenders. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Reed threw for 3,100 yards with 25 passing touchdowns last season. He becomes more of a threat with his legs, as he ran for nearly 500 yards and six touchdowns in 2025. Against LSU, Reed posted 108 rushing yards.

The Aggies finished third in rushing yards per game in the SEC (184.69). Their leading rusher, Reuben Owens, is back, while Jamarion Morrow should also bring juice in the backfield. The tricky part will be the reshuffled offensive line through the transfer portal. Texas A&M will have four new starters up front.

This is a massive early-season test for Kiffin's team. Playing at home gives LSU an advantage, but the game will be hard-fought, and it will likely be a low-scoring game.

The Aggies are a tough, physical defense that will test LSU's quarterback Sam Leavitt all game long. If Leavitt can protect the ball, the Tigers should have a solid shot of winning this game.

But make no mistake, last season wasn't a fluke for Elko's team. Like several other SEC teams, they're trying to prove they belong at the top of the conference, and LSU must be ready to defend its home field.

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