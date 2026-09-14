Lane Kiffin’s Message to His LSU Team Ahead of Ole Miss Showdown Says It All

LSU has arrived at the week it's been waiting for all season. The game everyone wants to talk about, and the game that is likely the biggest of the season, even though it's just in Week 3.

It's a homecoming for Lane Kiffin, who spent six seasons at Ole Miss before a messy December split sent the already-rooted rivalry into a chaotic spiral.

Now it's here. LSU and Ole Miss, with College GameDay rolling into Oxford, will face off in the nation's most anticipated game of the season.

After two weeks of dominating defense and efficient offense, Kiffin talked about how his team is getting ready for the first SEC game and the most hostile environment it'll face this season.

His Message to the Team

Tigers Head Coach Lane Kiffin, LSU Tigers take on the LA Tech Bulldogs. September 12, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The pressure is on them," Kiffin said he told his team. "We won seven games last year. They won 13. They returned two Heisman candidates. You guys get to go play. The pressure is not on you."

And Kiffin has a great point, the pressure has felt like it's been on LSU, having Kiffin join the Tigers for an almost-record price and then piecing together one of college football's most talented rosters on paper.

But Kiffin's message is a great reminder of where the pressure is. It's on the team that returns two of the country's premier players in the backfield - who are both considered early-season Heisman candidates.

Kiffin is making sure his team can be as loose as possible, something he's prioritizing this season, especially heading to Oxford this weekend.

The Off-the-Field Scale of the Game

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kiffin knows what this game is about. And unfortunately, it's not exactly about the football played between LSU and Ole Miss, although the losing team will affect its fan base pretty hard.

“I know a lot is going to be made about me," Kiffin said. "But this is about the players. I’m not going to be tackling or throwing any touchdowns."

Kiffin is quick to turn that narrative away in the LSU football building, even though the magnitude of that will be felt by everyone.

“It will be about how well we prepare, how well we practice," Kiffin said his staff and team are focusing on this week.

A Throwback to His Last Reunion

Mississippi Head Coach Lane Kiffin returns to Neyland Stadium before an SEC football game between Tennessee and Ole Miss in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kiffin was asked in his press availability on Monday about the atmosphere and how it'll play a part against Ole Miss, as well as how LSU will handle communication with the noise.

Kiffin had one thing in mind when he thought about the environment: the hate.

"You don't have anything to worry as far as attention on you all week," Kiffin said he told his team as well. "There's just gonna be so much attention, hatred and everything on me, you just have to go play."

That hatred is something he's familiar with. He remembers what happened on October 16, 2021.

That's when Kiffin made his first trip back to Neyland Stadium to face the Tennessee Volunteers for the first time since he departed in a middle-of-the-night frenzy for a job back at USC.

He was met with water bottles, food packaging and even golf balls being thrown at him from the stands.

The game was stopped due to the amount of debris that was thrown onto the field.

It's hard to imagine he's not thinking of that trip, or the way he felt then, as he preps for Ole Miss this week.

He actually said that there is some thought going into how that possibility will be handled this week.

“I guess there’s real safety issues and stuff, so there’s people that have a plan for that," Kiffin said on Monday.

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