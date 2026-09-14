What We Learned About LSU's Defense After Louisiana Tech

The LSU Tigers remain perfect after the first two games of the Lane Kiffin era as the Tigers improve to a comfortable 2-0 start following another blowout victory, this time against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Tigers once again put together another dominant win, taking down Louisiana Tech 45-14. LSU has now outscored its first two opponents of the season 96-24, as Kiffin's offensive scheme has had no trouble being implemented in Baton Rouge.

While a lot of the attention has undoubtedly been placed on the Tigers' offense and how the unit is rolling to begin the season, the LSU defense has been just as impactful, if not more, to the Purple and Gold's 2-0 start.

LSU's Defense Remains Among the Elite Units in the Country

LSU Tigers defensive tackle Deuce Geralds (99) and linebacker Whit Weeks (7) react to sacking Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Blake Baker (5) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers had plenty of issues a season ago, which ultimately led to the regime change; however, defensive coordinator Blake Baker's unit was not a piece that struggled for most of the season, having one of the stronger defenses in the SEC.

Following the coaching change with Kiffin taking over the LSU program, Baker was retained, and he and his defense have picked up right where they left off.

In two games, the Tigers' defense has only allowed 24 points and is one of the best defenses in the SEC, as the unit currently sits No. 1 in total defense and rushing defense, No. 3 in passing defense, and No. 5 in scoring defense.

And after allowing just 145 yards of total offense against the Clemson Tigers in Week 1, the Tigers followed that up by surrendering only 140 yards of offense to Louisiana Tech.

The LSU secondary allowed 143 yards in the air, and the defense shined in the trenches, as the Bulldogs recorded -3 rushing yards in the game, and Louisiana Tech's offense stagnated for the majority of the game, averaging 2.5 yards per play.

One of the biggest differentiators for the LSU defense this season is that Baker now has a premier edge rusher to disrupt opposing offenses in Princewill Umanmielen, who followed Kiffin from Ole Miss.

A season ago, the Tigers' sack leader Harold Perkins recorded four sacks all season long, and after two games, Umanmielen has already surpassed that number following a three-sack night against the Bulldogs to take his season total to five sacks in just two games.

Not only was Umanmielen getting to the quarterback at ease as the Tigers' pass rush looked dominant, recording eight sacks and seven quarterback hurries against Louisiana Tech, but so did the rush defense as LSU totaled 12 tackles for loss.

With the success upfront, the Tigers' defense was in position to create havoc, and they executed that, forcing three fumbles, two of which they recovered, and an interception.

The Tigers' defense gets its first real challenge when LSU heads to Oxford to take on the No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels. And if Baker's defense wants to send a message to the SEC and the rest of the country, it'll have that opportunity facing an explosive Ole Miss offense.

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