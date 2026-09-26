LSU's No. 1 Run Defense Faces a Problem It Hasn't Seen Yet Against Texas A&M

LSU's defense has been flying all season, ranking No. 13 in total defense, No. 6 in tackles for loss, No. 1 in sacks, and No. 1 in the country in rushing defense.

LSU's ability to apply pressure and dominate opponents' offensive lines has stood out over three games. After the Ole Miss game, LSU learned that pressure at the line is imperative to keeping quarterbacks on their toes, forcing them to make bad decisions and even bad passes, and negating the run game almost totally.

LSU's run defense has only allowed 99 yards on 82 carries on the ground this season across three games, ranking first in rushing yards per carry and yards per game.

That dominance will be tested against Texas A&M on Saturday.

The Aggies Can Run

Sep 19, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies running back Carsyn Baker (5) celebrates with quarterback Marcel Reed (10) after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU can’t just rely on its traditional run defense against Texas A&M this weekend.

Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed brings a unique challenge to LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker, one Baker is very familiar with.

What makes Reed so different from any other quarterback LSU has faced so far is his elite ability to turn a broken play into a major gain with his legs.

Texas A&M averages 171.7 rushing yards a game, but LSU will significantly decrease that number on Saturday. That's if it can stop Reed from extending plays.

Reed led the Aggies with 80 rushing yards against Kentucky, coming from a mix of designed quarterback runs and scrambles.

LSU's defense will attack Reed with pressure to throw off his passing rhythm, but it must hold contain well and keep eyes on Reed at all times.

The traditional run game is not something LSU should worry about. It just stuffed one of the nation's best running backs last week. But this new challenge will be just that: a challenge.

Historically, Baker's defenses have struggled to contain Reed, allowing him to rush for 170 yards and five touchdowns in the last two matchups.

LSU Can Prevent That

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers safety Ty Benefield (2) and linebacker Whit Weeks (7) react after a defensive stop during the third quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin acknowledges this new problem.

“I think we lead the country in rush defense, but that hasn’t been against a ton of quarterback-schemed runs,” Kiffin said. “So, that’s a different set of challenges.”

The biggest key to defending Reed's ability to extend plays comes from the secondary.

When Reed escapes, LSU's defensive backs have to hold onto their responsibilities and can't abandon their responsibilities in the name of limiting Reed. He'll only find the hole in the coverage that player left.

LSU safety Ty Benefield said the game plan is to eliminate that from happening this weekend.

“Stay disciplined in coverage; don’t be too greedy," Benefield said. "He’s going to test your rules.”

It won’t take much for LSU’s defense to break Reed’s streak of dominance against them.

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