LSU Football, Oregon, Notre Dame Emerge as Teams in 'Way-Too-Early' CFP Predictions

Expectations are rising for Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers heading into the 2026 season after assembling the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America alongside a new-look coaching staff.

Once Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge, LSU immediately entered the College Football Playoff conversation with new leadership in the picture.

“This place is built for championships with championship expectations. We understand that, but as an elite competitor, that’s exactly what you want, and that’s why we’re here,” Kiffin said at his introductory press conference.

"I know that we have, with the passion of LSU family and our LSU players, that we have everything to bring championship football back to LSU.

“It’s time for LSU to take its place back as the best program in all of college football. … I’m uniquely prepared at 50 years old for this job to have been so many places, done good things, made a lot of mistakes and made them really early on.”

Now, CBS Sports has revealed their "Way-Too-Early" College Football Playoff predictions with the LSU Tigers firmly in the conversation after Kiffin joined the program last fall.

"Lane Kiffin wanted this. No coach in the SEC faces more immediate pressure at his new job in 2026. For the second straight offseason, the program's biggest donors went all-in to fund a massive transfer portal haul that includes the top quarterback, offensive tackle and edge rusher," CBS Sports wrote.

"Anything short of a playoff appearance will be a failure no matter how you slice it, especially after Kiffin did more with less at Ole Miss. Speaking of the Rebels, unless quarterback Trinidad Chambliss wins his appeal, they're going to suffer some regression."

LSU's expectations are rising. It's simple. Anything short of reaching the College Football Playoff would be a failure for the program after putting significant resources into the program during the offseason in order to assemble the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America.

"We have a lot of expectations for them. They need to produce. I told them today. I told the staff yesterday and I told the players today. You guys may have these salaries. Don't sit around and think, 'Okay, well, you have this salary for this coming year because of what you did before.' Because you won this before, you were this good player before, or you coached these players in the position last year," Kiffin said.

