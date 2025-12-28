Lane Kiffin Receives Major Update on LSU Football's Top Running Back Amid Recent Buzz

The offseason is officially underway for Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers following Saturday's Texas Bowl loss to Houston with roster reconstruction now the top priority.

Across Kiffin's first three weeks in Baton Rouge, there was a primary focus on inking the 2026 Signing Class while assembling a star-studded coaching staff for next fall.

Now, after checking both boxes, the next bullet point on the docket is roster reconstruction with the NCAA Transfer Portal of the utmost importance.

LSU has seen 15 members of the 2026 roster reveal plans of entering the market when it opens on Jan. 2, with most entries coming as no surprise, but there is also a focus on retaining multiple playmakers.

That includes LSU Tigers starting running back Harlem Berry after a standout true freshman campaign in 2025 - surpassing Caden Durham on the depth chart as RB1.

Courtesy of Harlem Berry's Instagram.

Berry signed with the LSU Tigers last December as a critical component to the 2025 Recruiting Class where he emerged as a dominant weapon this fall, but with Frank Wilson departing for the Ole Miss Rebels staff, there have been questions surrounding his future in Baton Rouge.

The Louisiana native burst on the scene down the stretch of the year where he took on an expanded role in the backfield after surpassing Durham on the depth chart.

In his freshman season, Berry totaled 446 yards rushing on 101 carries and two touchdowns where his workload increased dramatically down the stretch of the season.

The 5-foot-11, 190-pounder has limitless potential in the backfield, but must be recruited this offseason with the status of position coach Frank Wilson now revealed.

"I built a great relationship with (LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson)," Berry said last December. "All the other coaches at the other universities, I felt that they could get me where I needed to get.

"But it was just that connection I had with coach Frank. It was more than just football."

Now, conversations have started between Berry's camp and the new LSU Tigers staff after both parties met last Sunday night, according to ESPN 104.5's Matt Moscona.

NEW: LSU RB coach Kevin Smith wasted no time, meeting with freshman star Harlem Berry to help solidify his return for the 2026 season in Baton Rouge



Read More 👉 https://t.co/z24PeQe9Qr pic.twitter.com/d3uvAxZdXD — 104.5 ESPN (@1045espn) December 22, 2025

LSU has brought in Ole Miss running backs coach Kevin Smith to replace Wilson where he arrived in Baton Rouge last Sunday - wasting no time in meeting with Berry face-to-face.

"Freshman running back Harlem Berry and his father met with Smith and LSU general Manager Billy Glasscock for about an hour Sunday night, according to a source. The sides are working to solidify Berry’s return to LSU for his sophomore season in 2026," the report states.

Following Saturday's Texas Bowl matchup, Wilson took the podium with a statement that will sit well with LSU: "He has a bright future here," in reference to Berry with the Tigers.

Frank Wilson in part of an answer when asked about why Harlem Berry didn't play as much after the fumble tonight:

"He has a bright future here."



“He has a bright future here.”#LSU — Glen West (@glenwest21) December 28, 2025

It's a positive tidbit on the future of Berry, but with questions surrounding Lane Kiffin's Transfer Portal plan, it could potentially impact his process.

Ole Miss running back Kewan Lacy has been the talk of the town. Will the All-American - and Doak Award Finalist - follow Kiffin to LSU? Will it impact Berry or will the two form an elite one-two punch?

Time will tell, but Wilson's comments on Saturday certainly provide a positive feeling for LSU faithful on the future of Berry in Baton Rouge.

