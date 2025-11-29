Lane Kiffin 'Trending Toward Ending Up at LSU' As Tigers Pursue Coveted Head Coach
The LSU Tigers have emerged as serious threats to win the "Lane Kiffin Sweepstakes" as the administration in Baton Rouge takes an "all-in" approach for the Ole Miss head coach.
In what has emerged as a two-team race for the most popular shot-caller on this year's coach carousel, Kiffin will reveal a decision on Saturday amid a battle for his services between LSU and Ole Miss.
But what will go into his decision? Kiffin has fallen back on his family and mentors to assist him in the decision with college football icon Nick Saban chiming in during a Saturday appearance on ESPN College GameDay.
“I think Lane’s decision is going to come down to one thing: where is the place that I can recruit the best players? And I think one of Lane’s apprehensions is that he’s had to use the portal to build his team at Ole Miss each year,” Saban said.
“At LSU, he probably could recruit better talent and then just supplement his team by need with the portal.
“That’s probably the dilemma that he has, as well as his loyalty to his team that he’s coaching now that he wants to be able to continue to coach. So it’s a tough thing to have the right answer to.”
Now, according to CBS Sports, the LSU Tigers are trending down the stretch in the Kiffin sweepstakes on Saturday.
"There’s been a feeling among several LSU and Ole Miss sources today that it’s currently trending toward Lane Kiffin ending up at LSU," CBS Sports. "However as one source added, 'But you never know with Lane and we’ll see how things go with (the meeting with Keith Carter).'"
Now, as the clock ticks, all eyes are on Kiffin as he prepares to make a decision that will send the college football world in a frenzy.
Kirk Herbstreit's Take: Let Kiffin Coach in CFP
“The tricky part is the year Ole Miss is having,” Herbstreit said. “Forget Atlanta and the SEC Championship. This team is a team you don’t want to play in the CFP right now.
"So, I think if you’re in charge at Ole Miss and if Lane decides to go elsewhere, you need to set your emotions to the side. You need to look at 2025 and this team with their coach, and give them a chance to finish this run.”
