Kirk Herbstreit, Nick Saban Evaluate Lane Kiffin's Decision Amid LSU Football Push
The LSU Tigers and Ole Miss Rebels await a decision from head coach Lane Kiffin with the pair of SEC programs deemed finalists as "Decision Day" arrives.
In what emerged as a three-team race between LSU, Ole Miss, and Florida, the Gators were ultimately eliminated from contention on Friday where the administration will now shift focus to Tulane's Jon Sumrall.
But the "Kiffin Sweepstakes" are at an all-time high with a decision set to be revealed on Saturday with the LSU Tigers trending for his services.
During ESPN College GameDay on Saturday, Nick Saban and Kirk Herbstreit evaluated the pending decision as Kiffin prepares to go public with his move.
If Kiffin were to depart Oxford, should he be able to coach Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff or SEC Championship if the program clinched a berth? What's the main factor going into the decision?
The Most Important Factor: Recruiting
“I think Lane’s decision is going to come down to one thing: where is the place that I can recruit the best players? And I think one of Lane’s apprehensions is that he’s had to use the portal to build his team at Ole Miss each year,” Saban said.
“At LSU, he probably could recruit better talent and then just supplement his team by need with the portal.
“That’s probably the dilemma that he has, as well as his loyalty to his team that he’s coaching now that he wants to be able to continue to coach. So it’s a tough thing to have the right answer to.”
Nick Saban's Take: Kiffin Deserves to Coach in SEC Title Game
“It matters to me, because I always thought winning the SEC was a significant accomplishment,” Saban said. “But when you add this playoff deal to it, and like, I’d like to ask Kirby (Smart) today, are you happy that you’re in the SEC championship?
"Because he doesn’t need to be in it, right? Alabama needs to win their way through it, probably to be able to get in the playoffs. So that’s a different scenario. But what do you do at Ole Miss when they have never been in the SEC championship game ever?
"And if Alabama loses, they get in the SEC championship game and they’re not going to allow Lane (Kiffin) to coach? That’s crazy.”
Kirk Herbstreit's Take: Let Kiffin Coach in CFP
“The tricky part is the year Ole Miss is having,” Herbstreit said. “Forget Atlanta and the SEC Championship. This team is a team you don’t want to play in the CFP right now.
"So, I think if you’re in charge at Ole Miss and if Lane decides to go elsewhere, you need to set your emotions to the side. You need to look at 2025 and this team with their coach, and give them a chance to finish this run.”
