Lane Kiffin Reveals Stance on NIL, LSU Football's Unique Approach To Paying Players

Lane Kiffin took the podium on Wednesday for the first time since Dec. 1 with a primary focus on dissecting the new-look roster, NIL strategy, and what's ahead for the remainder of the offseason.

Once Kiffin accepted the LSU Tigers head coaching gig, the championship expectations rose to new heights where the program's new shot-caller has quickly rejuvenated the program.

But it all started with reconstructing the roster where the program opened its checkbooks in order to reel in the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America.

During Kiffin's press conference on Wednesday, LSU's decision-maker revealed the program's approach to paying players, the process behind it, and how the "salary" works.

"We have a lot of expectations for them. They need to produce. I told them today. I told the staff yesterday and I told the players today. You guys may have these salaries. Don't sit around and think, 'Okay, well, you have this salary for this coming year because of what you did before.' Because you won this before, you were this good player before, or you coached these players in the position last year," Kiffin said.

Courtesy of Corey Barber on Instagram.

"This salary is for the work you're supposed to do. You've got to go earn this every month and that's why you're here and that's the way I try to get them to look at it."

"I know they're really competitive, or else they don't come because they're like, man, I've got to go do it at LSU and I've got to go do it where I'm not going to be guaranteed anything.

"I'm going to come in, I'm going to sit in that team room, and it doesn't matter where I'm from, it doesn't matter how many stars I have, and it doesn't matter what my salary is. The best players are going to play."

Now, as Kiffin looks to have his new roster gel this offseason with over 60 newcomers joining the program, all eyes are on the 2026 season with the Tigers preparing for a new era under new leadership.

