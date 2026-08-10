Lane Kiffin's Reveiw On Quarterback Sam Leavitt During Week Two of Fall Camp

LSU football heads into its second week of fall camp this week, slowly adding to the pace and toughness of practice to form an elite identity.

As Lane Kiffin takes the mic to start out the week, he gives the media important insight into how his new offensive leader, quarterback Sam Leavitt, is developing in his new role.

Leavitt heads to Baton Rouge from ASU as the No. 1-ranked quarterback in the transfer portal. With the Tigers, he is held to a higher standard to create major offensive production for the new era of LSU football.

Recent Review

ASU Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles out of the backfield against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When asked about the new offensive leaders' production in fall camp so far, Kiffin reassured fans that Leavitt has had a great week, adding that he's been throwing the ball very accurately and on time.

"Extremely pleased with his week and how he looks," said Kiffin.

That is a major compliment coming from a coach with Kiffin's résumé. But it's also exactly what fans want to hear about the new face, as he has only been evaluated at full speed in the past couple of weeks.

After being limited in spring ball due to a season-ending ankle injury with the Sundevils, the high expectations that Kiffin wanted him with his new squad were unrealistic when he wasn't fully cleared.

"Now that he's healthy, he's had a great week. We're really excited about him," said Kiffin.

The Coordinator Connection

Aug 30, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin (right) talks with offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. during warm ups prior to the game against the Georgia State Panthers at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leavitt didn't just walk into a new roster and conference this offseason when making the headline-breaking move to LSU, but was met by a coaching staff that was also brand new.

Bringing along offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. on the short trip from Oxford to Baton Rouge was one of the most impactful moves Kiffin made this season, as Weis is known to be the ultimate quarterback developer.

And according to Kiffin, Weis has already begun establishing an essential relationship with his newest prospect.

"Those guys are doing really well, communicating really well, which is extremely important," said Kiffin.

Kiffin explained that right now, based on his previous experience, it's crucial that Leavitt works closely with his position coach, and that he and Kiffin will develop into that relationship of making emotional, game-time decisions later this fall.

The improved coaching staff might not have the game-time Xs and Os drawn out for Leavitt yet, but they have a tactical plan to develop the new play caller as a leader and coachable quarterback, making his new role get an early stamp of approval.

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