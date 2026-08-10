Lane Kiffin's Reveiw On Quarterback Sam Leavitt During Week Two of Fall Camp
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LSU football heads into its second week of fall camp this week, slowly adding to the pace and toughness of practice to form an elite identity.
As Lane Kiffin takes the mic to start out the week, he gives the media important insight into how his new offensive leader, quarterback Sam Leavitt, is developing in his new role.
Leavitt heads to Baton Rouge from ASU as the No. 1-ranked quarterback in the transfer portal. With the Tigers, he is held to a higher standard to create major offensive production for the new era of LSU football.
Recent Review
When asked about the new offensive leaders' production in fall camp so far, Kiffin reassured fans that Leavitt has had a great week, adding that he's been throwing the ball very accurately and on time.
"Extremely pleased with his week and how he looks," said Kiffin.
That is a major compliment coming from a coach with Kiffin's résumé. But it's also exactly what fans want to hear about the new face, as he has only been evaluated at full speed in the past couple of weeks.
After being limited in spring ball due to a season-ending ankle injury with the Sundevils, the high expectations that Kiffin wanted him with his new squad were unrealistic when he wasn't fully cleared.
"Now that he's healthy, he's had a great week. We're really excited about him," said Kiffin.
The Coordinator Connection
Leavitt didn't just walk into a new roster and conference this offseason when making the headline-breaking move to LSU, but was met by a coaching staff that was also brand new.
Bringing along offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. on the short trip from Oxford to Baton Rouge was one of the most impactful moves Kiffin made this season, as Weis is known to be the ultimate quarterback developer.
And according to Kiffin, Weis has already begun establishing an essential relationship with his newest prospect.
"Those guys are doing really well, communicating really well, which is extremely important," said Kiffin.
Kiffin explained that right now, based on his previous experience, it's crucial that Leavitt works closely with his position coach, and that he and Kiffin will develop into that relationship of making emotional, game-time decisions later this fall.
The improved coaching staff might not have the game-time Xs and Os drawn out for Leavitt yet, but they have a tactical plan to develop the new play caller as a leader and coachable quarterback, making his new role get an early stamp of approval.
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Brooke Benedict is a sophomore at LSU, majoring in journalism. She is originally from Boulder, Colorado, and enjoys skiing, hiking, and Pilates. She's always enjoyed watching sports and the way sports bring people together. She has spent one semester as a sports columnist for the LSU student newspaper, and is am excited to continue her LSU sports reporting career with On SI.Follow BrookeBene15943