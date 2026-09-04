Lane Kiffin's Debut Season with LSU Tigers is No Longer About Just Winning Games

Just when you thought the expectations in Year 1 for Lane Kiffin couldn’t get any higher at LSU, the national attention regarding his fight to see former Ole Miss players, Zxavian Harris and Dae’Quan Wright, has done exactly that.

Kiffin is getting his wish, not just the fact that he’s enhanced his already talented roster via a transfer portal window that nobody knew existed until mere weeks ago. But he also got to complete his “villain” prophecy that he first preached on center stage in Tampa, Florida, at SEC Media Days.

“I watched the Hulk Hogan special. I realized something. I was, like: We're all going to die,” Kiffin said back in July. “And so some of the things that we put importance on, we worry about, and what this person says and that, really aren't going to matter.”

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At that time, the narrative of Kiffin being a potential “villain” was due to his breakup with Ole Miss, which already provided enough vitriol.

Win At All Cost

Now, over a month later, there has been even more gas poured on the fire regarding Kiffin. In the wake of court litigation that recently ruled that college players - members of the 2022 recruiting class - could return to college for a fifth year if they do not make a 53-man roster in the NFL, Kiffin hasn’t been shy about taking advantage of the opportunity.

Despite not being one of the lawyers or judges with the actual power to decide who is and isn’t eligible, Kiffin has become the face of this controversy.

Since the beginning, he’s been in support of welcoming back now-former NFL players for a final year of eligibility, even in the face of public backlash and now even litigation from the SEC.

"A lot of times people want you to apologize when you're chasing greatness …" Kiffin said during an August 25th appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. "Our players and fans know that we're doing what's best for our program."

There can and will be arguments about whether what is best for LSU is best for the sport. It’s already happening in the court of public opinion and is being further litigated in the court of law.

What cannot be argued, though, is that the pressure and expectations on Kiffin only ramp up after all of this. He is the “villain” in the eyes of many, but for LSU, he is viewed as a potential savior.

He was hired to turn the Tigers back into a perennial College Football Playoff contender, and not in three to four years. Rather, essentially immediately, as he accumulated a roster worth a reported $40 million.

Now, if LSU goes through with the court order that allows them to field Harris and Wright, he not only has to worry about the pressure to deliver a return on the $40 million investment. But he’ll also have to do so in the dark cloud of what could be to come if the SEC wins its federal suit versus the Tigers and Kiffin.

Year 1 is no longer merely about winning football games; it’s about protecting the long-term legacy of LSU in the wake of this national controversy

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