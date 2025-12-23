Lane Kiffin's Son Reveals Definitive Statement on His Future With LSU Football

Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab quarterback Knox Kiffin has officially made his way to the Bayou State to join his father as he prepares for the next step in his football journey.

Lane Kiffin was formally introduced as the new shot-caller of the LSU Tigers on Dec. 1 where his family joined him at the podium following his press conference as America tuned in.

"I just thought it was really important when they offered to have the family come down without me and get a feel for it. That went a lot into the decision," Kiffin said.

"I don't know that I could have made or certainly couldn't have made it and felt good without everybody on board," Kiffin said. "(Them) coming back and saying, 'Hey, we're all-in, we're all in to go to Baton Rouge and to go to LSU."

Now, with the Kiffin clan in Baton Rouge, all eyes will be on the future with one significant decision now revealed as a family.

Nov 15, 2025; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin and his son, Knox Kiffin, walk onto the field after defeating the Florida Gators at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

[Knox] Kiffin has officially enrolled at Baton Rouge (La.) powerhouse high school University Lab where he will begin school in January.

The 6-foot-2, 170-pounder remains early in his recruitment process, but with offers from the likes of the SMU Mustangs, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, and Georgia State Panthers, Kiffin has emerged as a Power Four prospect in the 2028 Recruiting Cycle.

Rhett Lashlee and the SMU program became the first school to extend a scholarship in May with multiple offers rolling in after as Kiffin emerged as a name to know.

Oxford quarterback Knox Kiffin (13) drops back to pass the ball during a high school football game between Murrah and Oxford at Hughes Field in Jackson, Miss., on Thursday, Oct. 30, 2025. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Across the last week, Kiffin has also landed offers from the likes of the Washington Huskies and Cal Bears with high-major schools evaluating his game.

He became the starter at Oxford High down the stretch of the 2025 season where he logged over 1,400 yards and 16 touchdowns as schools began taking notice.

Now, Kiffin is a national prospect with schools across America watching, but he's made his future clear when it comes to the LSU Tigers. He will not be playing for his father.

NEW: Knox Kiffin on playing for his dad, Lane Kiffin, in the future, via @adamgorney:



“I don’t want to play for him. I want to beat him.”



Read: https://t.co/fv17fXbbLP https://t.co/rDnr6sLyGy pic.twitter.com/1VCK0nCP5l — Rivals (@Rivals) December 23, 2025

"I don't want to play for him. I want to beat him," Kiffin told Rivals.

Kiffin has continued his rise on the prep scene, and with an opportunity to lace up his cleats for one of the top high schools in Louisiana to wrap up his final two seasons on prep ball, all eyes will be on his development.

