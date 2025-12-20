Lane Kiffin Sends Controversial Message Ahead of Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane in CFP

In a move that sent shockwaves across the college football landscape, Lane Kiffin made the move to depart Ole Miss for the LSU Tigers job on Nov. 30.

No. 6 Ole Miss (11-1, 7-1 SEC) will take the field on Saturday for a College Football Playoff showdown against Tulane, but Kiffin will not be on the sidelines.

Despite Ole Miss officials giving the thumbs up on multiple assistants that have left Ole Miss for LSU the opportunity to coach in the postseason, Kiffin did not receive the same chance.

The newly named LSU Tigers head coach had a desire to coach Ole Miss into the College Football Playoff, but his request was denied.

"I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year's team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team's incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern," Kiffin wrote in a statement.

"My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday's Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels."

Now, with Ole Miss in the College Football Playoff, Kiffin has taken to social media with a statement prior to kickoff:

Its not the hunger games guys. Let’s both cheer for each other all year long except when we play each other. ☮️ 🇹🇹@LSUfootball @OleMissFB https://t.co/ZKpCzRAqys pic.twitter.com/TvZqFrgFZn — Lane Kiffin (@Lane_Kiffin) December 20, 2025

This comes after both the Louisiana governor and Mississippi Governor exchanged jabs on social media.

“The #1 football team in Louisiana (Tulane) – and the only one to ever make the 12 team College Football Playoff – plays in Mississippi tomorrow afternoon!!” Tate Reeves wrote. “You don’t have to wait until next year to visit Oxford.”

Jeff Landry would respond on Saturday morning, telling Reeves to “enjoy today with the team our coach built.” And that he’ll “see ya next year when you have to build your own.”

Ole Miss and Tulane will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. CT at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium with an opportunity to make history in Oxford.

