Lane Kiffin Throws Jab at LSU Football's Brian Kelly in Interview With Theo Von
Brian Kelly is one of the more "mysterious" head coaches in the Southeastern Conference, according to Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin, after making the move from South Bend to Baton Rouge.
It's clear Kiffin utilizes social media for fun while staying updated on the latest trends, while Kelly works with a more "old fashioned" approach. It's a "business-like" way of coaching for Kelly.
Nonetheless, it's the SEC. It's the top head coaches in America with the talent tree ranging between multiple personalities.
Kiffin hopped on Theo Von's "This Past Weekend" podcast where he dove into the SEC coaches group message, Kelly's "mysteriousness" and more.
The SEC Head Coaches' Group Chat:
“I have multiple ones, so sometimes, I’ll say something that guy’s not in it and this guy’s in it. I kind of make sure I know who’s in them when I say certain things,” Kiffin said on This Past Weekend with Theo Von.
“Every once in a while, I’ve got someone who does something, and I move them out of the chat. It’s happened. ‘Jimbo Fisher removed from chat.’ … And they’re like typical coaches, they don’t know how to remove somebody or add somebody.
“So it’s like pretty cool that I can do it, and they’re like, ‘How do you do that?’ … Coaches are a little behind. That’s a big deal to be able to remove somebody from a chat. ‘Whoa, he must have somebody teaching him this stuff.'”
More From Kiffin on the Chat:
“I feel like I keep it together,” Kiffin said. “Like, I keep the group together because one will beat the other, they’ll say something and they kind of like get mad at each other.
"Then, they won’t text for a week if you beat him and he doesn’t text for a week, or if they’re playing each other that week, they certainly aren’t going to say anything. … But then I just say something that night. ‘Hey, man, you’ll probably get us next year.’ They don’t think that’s funny.
“Then, one of them side texts me, ‘Hey, man, you shouldn’t have said that. Kirby [Smart’s] pissed off.’ And I’m like, dude, it’s just a game. Relax. We’re buddies.”
Kiffin Jabs at Kelly's Viral Dancing Video:
“I like Brian,” Kiffin said. “Not a South guy. Kind of came in. I think maybe people don’t really understand him. He’s a little bit different than maybe your traditional Kirby Smart, he’s like, born and raised SEC.”
Kiffin recalled the viral video of Kelly dancing with a recruit on a visit to campus where he jokingly said he reposted it via social media.
“I retweeted that when he did that thing,” Kiffin said. “He was with a quarterback. It was terrible. … I think I wrote something like, did you put this out on purpose?
"You know they’re going to film you when you do this? And it’s not like his first one. He did it the year before. I’m like, you realize you’re kind of grinding on the dude?”
Kiffin remains one of the more laid back, social media savvy head coaches in the Southeastern Conference as he gears up for his sixth season as the shot-caller for the Rebels.
For Kelly, he'll prepare for his fourth season in Baton Rouge with the chance to get over the hump at the helm of the Tigers program.
