LSU Football's Prized Wide Receiver Signee Fires Up Tiger Fans With Recent Post

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers made a splash in the NCAA Transfer Portal in early January after signing Hawaii Rainbow Warriors wide receiver Jackson Harris as the first addition in the haul.

Harris checks in as a Top-50 wide receiver in the NCAA Transfer Portal after a dominant 2025 campaign for the Rainbow Warriors where he hauled in 49 receptions for 963 yards and 12 touchdowns in 10 games played.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pounder earned All-Conference honors in 2025 after transferring in from Stanford last offseason where he now takes his game to the Southeastern Conference.

Harris has quickly bought into the LSU culture with his recent comments firing up LSU faithful after reiterating that the program is "Wide Receiver University" in a recent interview.

“Regardless of where I were to choose to go to school, I would have made the best of my opportunity, but I chose LSU because it’s wide receiver university," Harris told TigerRag.

Harris joins an elite haul in the wide receiver room where Lane Kiffin and Co. have retooled the unit from top to bottom with only one returning wideout from the 2025 roster remaining in Baton Rouge.

Wide Receiver (9):

Jackson Harris - 6'3, 205 pounds - Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Tre Brown - 6'2, 180 pounds - Old Dominion Monarchs

Jayce Brown - 6'0, 179 pounds - Kansas State Wildcats

Eugene 'Tre' Wilson - 5'10, 194 pounds - Florida Gators

Tyree Holloway - 6'0, 180 pounds - West Florida Argonauts

Malik Elzy - 6'2, 225 pounds - Illinois Fighting Illini

Josh Jackson - 6'2, 185 pounds - McNeese State Cowboys

Winston Watkins - 6'2, 185 pounds - Ole Miss Rebels

Roman Mothershed - 6'4, 208 pounds - Troy Trojans

The Name to Know: Jayce Brown

Brown, the No. 3 rated wideout in the NCAA Transfer Portal, received significant interest in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, Georgia Bulldogs, Auburn Tigers, Kentucky Wildcats, and Louisville Cardinals expected to earn visits.

After a trip to Oxford to meet with Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels, Brown hopped on a flight and made his way to Baton Rouge to check-in with Kiffin and the LSU staff in the Bayou State.

From there, less than 36 hours after arriving, Brown made his decision where he'll sign with the LSU Tigers and join a talented portal haul at the wide receiver position for the 2026 season.

The 6-foot, 180-pounder out of Florida is coming off of a junior campaign where he logged 712 receiving yards on 41 receptions for five touchdowns.

Across three seasons with the Wildcats, Brown compiled nearly 2,000 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns on over 100 catches.

