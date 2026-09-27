The Tigers made a huge statement again, with a dominate 35-6 win over Texas A&M during an at-home Week 4 matchup.

LSU evened out its SEC record after the loss to Ole Miss last weekend, with playmakers emerging from both sides of the ball against the Aggies.

Quarterback Sam Leavitt showed early signs of a leg injury during the game, which was later confirmed to be in his right hamstring. After the game, Lane Kiffin gave an update on his starting quarterback's status.

Early Signs of Discomfort

Sep 26, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) stretches prior to the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leavitt played a much different game against the Aggies than he has this season, taking more time to stay in the pocket than before, instead of utilizing his quick mechanics to scramble in the backfield.

This came from a much-needed offensive line reconstruction to hold off defenders after an unfortunate performance from the unit against Ole Miss. Although he had the extra time from his offensive line, Leavitt was showing discomfort in his right leg, which also impacted his running game.

After confirming the injury was in his right hamstring, Kiffin talked to the media about his status after the game.

"I'm not a doctor; it's a hamstring, so it'll eventually come back, but it'll take a little bit of time," said Kiffin.

This could signal that Leavitt might be impacted by the injury for the next couple of weeks. During the game, Kiffin said they had put another hamstring strap on Leavitt to minimize the impact of the injury.

The Backup Performance

Tigers Quarterback Landen Clark 11, LSU Tigers take on the Clemson Tigers. September 5, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kiffin also mentioned that Leavitt could have finished the game, but with limited ability to move, there was only so much the staff could do with them.

Backup quarterback Landen Clark came in during the third quarter for a breakout performance to finish out the blowout victory over the SEC opponent, which seemed to impress Kiffin.

"Landen's done a really good job. Got a lot of confidence in Landen," said Kiffin.

While it might not have been the most impressive statistical game for Clark, going 0-for-5 on completions, he still scored two rushing touchdowns and 41 rushing yards.

An ideal backup can step in at quarterback position and maintain offensive production, whether it is a major blowout on the scoreboard or an injury to a starter.

Although Leavitt's status might not be the team's biggest concern on its long list of injuries biggest concern, Clark proved that when needed, he can come in and take over the Tigers' offense.

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