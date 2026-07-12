If Sam Leavitt Can't Stay Healthy, What Happens to LSU?

Sam Leavitt arrived in Baton Rouge as the answer to LSU's quarterback problem. And he arrived as a proven and talented transfer from Arizona State.

But the same offseason where he was named the top quarterback in the class has also raised a question mark around his game: can he actually stay on the field in 2026?

Leavitt missed the bulk of spring practice with an injury, leaving a hole that gave backups real reps, but also previewed the exact scenario LSU doesn’t want. Lane Kiffin built his new offense around Leavitt's arm and mobility, but it also built the rest of its quarterback room to mimic Leavitt’s game.

Kiffin's staff has spent the offseason preparing the team for this scenario, despite Leavitt showing real improvements. But what happens if he goes down and the worst case scenario comes to life in 2026?

The Injury History

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) reacts after suffering an injury against the Houston Cougars in the first half at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leavitt's move from Arizona State came after two season of real production, not just stars or some projection. He's viewed by many evaluators as a potential first-round pick if his first two seasons of tape hold up.

The only catch is his health. He sat out the majority of LSU's spring practices recovering from a Lisfranc injury, forcing Kiffin's staff to run their entire first-team offense with a backup competition leading the offense without Leavitt.

His absence ended up being great for LSU, as it let the spring window be a live rehearsal for exactly this situation.

Who's Behind Him

Aug 28, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Elon Phoenix quarterback Landen Clark (11) celebrates his touchdown run against the Duke Blue Devils during the first half at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC transfer Michael Longstreet was the clearest name in the room heading into the spring. He flashed his skills in his limited college snaps last season, completing the vast majority of his throws as a true freshman. But he’s more projected as a long-term project than a 2026 answer.

That’s because LSU has Landen Clark, a redshirt sophomore with a season of experience at the FCS level, battled through the same spring practices and showed more polished flashes as the reps piled up.

But LSU’s main problem is that neither he nor Longstreet has significant game experience at the level the SEC brings.

If the worst case becomes reality, LSU will turn to whoever out of Longstreet and Clark earn that second spot. If the decision was to be made after seeing spring practices, Clark would be the answer, but Longstreet found his stride late and could make a push for that spot throughout fall camp.

What LSU Loses Without Him

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leavitt wasn’t brought over just as the starter, he was brought over for the offensive identity, as Kiffin’s offenses thrive around the things that Leavitt does well.

Asking anyone to run the offense to the level that a starting quarterback under SEC pressure is a very difficult proposition. No matter the experience gap between No. 1 and No. 2.

Health, more than talent or scheme, could easily end up being the single biggest variable in LSU's 2026 season.

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