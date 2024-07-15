Live Updates: LSU Football at 2024 SEC Media Days
Brian Kelly and Co. take the stage in Dallas for Media Day, Harold Perkins headlines trio of players.
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will take the stage first for SEC Media Days with the program well-represented in Dallas on Monday.
This will be the first time for the event to be held in Dallas and the fourth different location for the SEC’s premier media event in four years. Nashville, Atlanta and Birmingham have served as hosts the last three years.
SEC Network will once again bring the four-day event to a national audience.
Here's how to watch on Monday, Brian Kelly's quotes prior to hitting the stage and live updates from Kelly, Harold Perkins, Garrett Nussmeier and Mason Taylor:
How to Watch 2024 SEC Media Days
- Date: July 15-19
- TV: SEC Network
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- Stream: ESPN+
Brian Kelly will take center stage at 10am CT on SEC Network where he will provide an opening statement and field questions from the media in attendance.
Prior to taking the podium, Kelly hopped on SEC Network then addressed the local media in Dallas.
The Live Updates:
Brian Kelly on LSU starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier: “He’s been amazing and amazing in the sense of watching a player go from the No. 2 quarterback to the No. 1 quarterback,” Kelly said, “I’ll give you this analogy: When you’re the No. 2, it’s not your car, so you’re a little reckless with it. You’re OK if it’s dented or if you run it off the road. That was him maybe getting a little careless with the interceptions. Now, it’s his car and you can see the way he’s driving, he’s very very proud of this car. The way he does things every day, you can see that leadership coming together as the starting quarterback and it’s really fun to watch.”
Brian Kelly on the 2023 Season: "Being in the playoff and playing for championships is the measuring stick and we fell short of that, but ten win seasons are difficult to come by no matter what. At the end of the day, I let go of my entire defensive staff, so I knew we needed to get better."
Brian Kelly on Garrett Nussmeier's Leadership: “He’s not afraid to call somebody out if they’re not doing things the right way.”
Brian Kelly on why he brought Harold Perkins to Media Day: “I brought him here because I wanted you to see him outside of football.” and added, "His versatility will be important to what we do on defense."
Brian Kelly on Perkins: "He's up to 220 pounds." also added that he has been disciplined on and off the field with a current 3.6 GPA.
Brian Kelly on Mason Taylor: “I think I have a good sense of what an NFL tight end is. He’s an NFL tight end.“
Per Jacques Doucet of WAFB: "Brian Kelly says Mason Taylor has been overshadowed by three first round draft picks last year, including Heisman Trophy winner. Kelly wanted to showcase Taylor here at SEC Media Days, could’ve easily brought Will Campbell, but frankly he doesn’t really need it."
Brian Kelly on Perkins: Says Harold Perkins is over 220 pounds. Reiterates that it’s crucial for him to stay at that weight, because playing inside is his future. According to Reed Darcey of The Advocate.
LSU Players Garrett Nussmeier, Harold Perkins and Mason Taylor are now fielding questions with local media:
Garrett Nussmeier: “It’s just getting reps. I’m nowhere near a finished product of where I’ll be at the end of the season," according to Glen West of 247Sports.
Harold Perkins is currently up to 225 pounds after adding over 15 pounds of muscle this offseason.
Garrett Nussmeier on the LSU offense: “Things will look different.” Says largest difference could be the run game, since the unit has to reconfigure it without Jayden Daniels.
10:00AM CT Update: Brian Kelly is now taking the podium in Dallas
Kelly: "It's been a challenging season. A lot has gone on with NIL, the Transfer Portal and the College Football Playoff... It's been eventful. I want to welcome Oklahome and Texas. It makes the SEC the premier conference in college football... You're certainly going to be seasoned in this conference."
Kelly on Mason Taylor: "He's only been one of the most consistent players for our football team. He's been that both on and off the field. It's hard when you're surrounded by three first round draft picks to get the notieriety. I wanted to bring him here to get that..."
Kelly on Harold Perkins: "Going into his third year, I'm excited to see what he can bring at the inside linebacker position. I brought him here because I want you can see outside of the jersey."
Kelly on the 2024 Challenge: "The goal was to make the kind of strides to make the defense necessary to compete for a National Championship and we feel like we've done that."
Kelly on Balance: "We have to be able to play much more balanced football. We had an incredible offense last year but we didn't play well on defense. The challenge this offseason was to make the strides we need to bring our defense up to where we can compete for a championship."
Kelly on Replacing Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas: "You don't just look to one player. You start with Kyren Lacy. At the WR position there's probably 6-8 players who will get the opportunity to make an impact. What I like about our WR corps more than anything is our depth."
Kelly on Growth in 2024: "Being the No. 1 offense in the country is not good enough. The numbers prove that out. We need that compliment on defense. I think we're making strides."
Kelly on DL Coach Bo Davis: "The sales pitch was certainly his opportunity to rebuild the pride and tradition of LSU's defensive line. I think that had something to do with it. He wanted to be the architect of brining that back. His ability to motivate and teach technique. He's demanding, never demeaning. He has incredible experience with success. Players immediately identify with his success because it's real."
Kelly on the Transfer Portal: "It can't be strictly need-based. If you're filling needs you haven't done something right in natural recruiting season. Last year it was need-based, and that's never a good situation. You need to use the portal to top off the tank... It needs to be a luxury."
Kelly on Harold Perkins: "Going into his third year, he's been a playmaker for us and I'm excited to watch what he brings. Blake Baker is going to be able to move him around... "He's one of our top student-athletes."
Kelly on Defensive Progression: "Scheme aside, I think everybody has their flavor of what the scheme looks like. We've established comfort level. It's relationships. It's getting players excited to step on the field... [Defensive coordinator Blake Baker's] ability to orchestrate that has been the piece that has been really evident."
Kelly on Year 3: "I don't deal in expecations. I deal within a process of how we do things on a day-to-day basis. Our we doing the things necessary to stay with our process... Our we making progress towards our ultimate goals... We're in year three, this is the most accountable this group has been. This will be the deepest group we've had. We will continue to work towards where our process is... In year three, I've had really good success in my team's being accountable and trustworthy."
Kelly on Nussmeier Sticking With LSU: "I think coming from a football family, his dad being in the football business, he's not chasing something he didn't know about. He knew his opportunity was coming at a place he wanted to be... I think he saw how we develop our quarterbacks. I think those played a role. Now he's got the keys to the car and I couldn't be happier that he's leading our program."
11:00am CT Update: Garrett Nussmeier Addressing the Media
Nussmeier on staying at LSU: "I believe God brought me to LSU for a reason and this is where I want to be... My relationship with [quarterbacks coach] Joe Sloan... He's been very honest and open with me. Hopefully I'll be an even player before the end of the season."
