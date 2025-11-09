Live Updates: LSU Football vs. Alabama Crimson Tide in a Week 11 SEC Matchup
The LSU Tigers (5-3, 2-3 SEC) return to action on Saturday night for an SEC showdown against Kalen DeBoer and the No. 4 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide.
Following a chaotic open date last week for the Bayou Bengals, LSU interim coach Frank Wilson will lead the program after the administration in Baton Rouge elected to part ways with Brian Kelly on Oct. 26.
"I think we understand the challenges that are before us. I think our football team is eager to play in this game on Saturday against Alabama. We know what we're up against. I think we'll have an opportunity to play our best football," Wilson said.
"That is the attitude in the building. I think it resonates from the coaches to the players, the support staff, where everyone's really excited about the opportunity to play again."
Here's what interim coach Frank Wilson said of the matchup, pregame updates and a live thread from Saturday at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
What Frank Wilson Said: Week 11 Edition
“It’s a tremendous, humbling moment for myself," Wilson said. "... I recognize this moment is so much bigger than me. I just happen to be the caretaker at this moment for this wonderful institution that we so love.
"It’s our flagship state university and we have tremendous pride in it. I will do my very best and die trying to represent us as a university, as a state, as a community, to the best of my ability, with dignity, honor, and pride, the way LSU has always been and will always be."
Pregame Updates:
- LSU linebacker Whit Weeks is officially OUT for Saturday night's Week 11 matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide. Davhon Keys will start alongside West Weeks.
- LSU offensive lineman Carius Curne is active for Saturday night against No. 4 Alabama after suffering an ankle injury against Texas A&M in Week 9.
- LSU offensive lineman DJ Chester has been announced as the starting left tackle with Tyree Adams remaining out with an ankle injury.
- Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams is officially active for Saturday night against LSU after being listed on the SEC Availability Report this week.
Live Updates:
First Quarter:
-
