Live Updates: LSU Football vs. Vanderbilt Commodores in Week 8 SEC Matchup
No. 10 LSU (5-1, 2-1 SEC) will square off against the Vanderbilt Commodores in Week 8 with all eyes set to be on the Top-20 SEC showdown at FirstBank Stadium.
After getting back in the win column against South Carolina, Brian Kelly and Co. will look to carry the program's momentum against a fiery Commodores squad.
"One of the things we've done really well is put pressure on the quarterback but I'll be honest with you, it's going to be our ability to control first and second down or third down becomes quick down and you're not getting home. The ball's coming out so fast you can't get there," Kelly said Thursday.
"You've gotta get into predictable third down situations and that then lends itself to us having more success. The real challenge is first down and second down and making sure when they get to third down, it's more than third-and-short."
Here's what Brian Kelly said of the matchup, pregame updates and a live thread from Saturday at FirstBank Stadium.
What Brian Kelly Said: Week 8 Edition
“We know what we’re getting with Clark Lea, obviously he coached with me,” Kelly said this week. “Outstanding coach, great communicator, process-driven, and you can see that in how their team plays. It’ll be a great challenge going on the road for an 11 a.m. start. We’ll get them up early and get them rolling.
“They’re No. 2 in the SEC in points scored, among the top in the country in rushing. It starts with Pavia at quarterback, an outstanding dual-threat,” Kelly said. “I’m impressed with Alexander’s growth as a runner, averaging six yards per carry. Eli Stowers is a top tight end in the country. The foundation of their team is built on a strong process and belief in what they do. So it’ll be a great challenge for our football team.”
Pregame Updates:
- LSU linebacker Whit Weeks has officially been ruled out for Saturday's matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores. The expectation is that Davhon Keys takes significant snaps in his place.
- LSU defensive tackle Bernard Gooden has been ruled out for Saturday's Week 8 showdown. Dominick McKinley will remain as a starter with Jacobian Guillory, Walter Mathis and Ahmad Breaux set to take more reps.
- LSU will roll with the same defensive backfield of Mansoor Delane, PJ Woodland, AJ Haulcy and Tamarcus Cooley as the starters against Vanderbilt.
Live Updates:
First Quarter:
- The Vanderbilt Commodores have won the opening coin toss and deferred to the second half. LSU will receive the kickoff to start things off at FirstBank Stadium.
