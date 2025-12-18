LSU Football Down To One Scholarship Quarterback After Latest Transfer Portal Exit

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers will be in the market for multiple quarterbacks via the NCAA Transfer Portal in January following the latest exit on Wednesday.

Redshirt-freshman Colin Hurley is officially set to depart the program after revealing intentions of entering the market after two seasons in Baton Rouge.

The former four-star prospect was a member of the 2024 Recruiting Class when he signed with the LSU program, but was unable to receive meaningful snaps for the Tigers to this point.

Hurley's exit is one that was expected this offseason after the Florida native stepped away from the LSU program in November where he's now formally announced his departure from the school with plans of testing the Transfer Portal market.

Along with Hurley, the LSU Tigers will see redshirt-senior Garrett Nussmeier depart Baton Rouge after exhausting all of his eligibility with his final season stealing headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Courtesy of Colin Hurley's X/Twitter.

Nussmeier has been sidelined for over a month now where LSU quarterback Michael Van Buren has taken on the starting role down the stretch of the season - suiting up in the final three games of the season.

For Nussmeier, his career with the LSU Tigers is now in the rearview mirror after five seasons in Baton Rouge.

Across the 2024 season as the starter, Nussmeier compiled 4,052 yards passing yards, 29 touchdowns, 12 interceptions, and a 142.7 rating (337/525, 64.2 percent completion).

Nussmeier has thrown for over 7,000 yards during his time in Baton Rouge, but a challenging 2025 season will be one that NFL evaluators will be keeping tabs on during the 2026 Draft process.

With Nussmeier and Hurley now out of the picture, LSU will have one scholarship quarterback on the roster for Dec. 27 against the Houston Cougars in the Texas Bowl.

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

Michael Van Buren - who started the last three games of the regular season - will be the lone signal-caller on roster where sophomore Ju'Juan Johnson will likely serve as the emergency option.

Now, heading into the January Transfer Portal window, Lane Kiffin and the Bayou Bengals will be looking for multiple signal-callers to add to the roster.

