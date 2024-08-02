LOOK: LSU Running Back Kaleb Jackson's Transformed Physique, Adds Significant Size
LSU running back Kaleb Jackson has transformed his physique ever since his arrival to campus, and after adding significant size ahead of his sophomore campaign, he's poised for a breakout season.
Jackson, the No. 1 running back in Louisiana coming out of high school in 2023, took impactful reps as a true freshman, but his second season with the Tigers has high expections.
He's currently listed at 6-foot, 235 pounds after adding 35 pounds to his frame since arriving on campus during his freshman campaign.
Jackson has lived in the weight room and it's shown. After coming out of high school hovering around the 200-pound range, LSU has updated the rosters where he sits at 235 pounds.
He has the ability to power through defenders while also showing finesse to get past opponents; adding a different element to the LSU running back room.
A question heading into preseason camp will be how LSU distributes the reps in the backfield with four capable players in the rotation (Josh Williams, Kaleb Jackson, Caden Durham and John Emery).
Certainly the main concerns for the Tigers come on defense, and it's for good reason, but there remain questions that need answers ahead of the 2024 season on offense as well.
LSU flaunts an embarrassment of riches in every way on offense. From returning virtually the entire offensive line unit led by Will Campbell to four wide receivers who can step in and take key reps this fall, it's a talented group.
On the outside, it'll be Kyren Lacy, CJ Daniels, Chris Hilton, Zavion Thomas and likely Kyle Parker competing for significant snaps this season along with youngster Shelton Sampson. Not to mention freshmen Kylan Billiot and Jelani Watkins also coming in with something to prove.
But the running back room will be a piece to monitor.
Sixth-year senior Josh Williams returns as the savvy veteran in the room. He's a high-IQ player who dominates as a pass protector with the occasional burst of athleticism here and there, but Jackson will be the player to keep tabs on.
Jackson burst on the scene as a true freshman in 2023 after looking possessed at times. He has a physical presence that sticks out like a sore thumb and backs it up with explosiveness that this running back room will thrive off of.
In 2024, Jackson has the intangibles to be the go-to guy. He's a freakish athlete who provides a dominant one-two punch alongside Williams in the backfield.
The other name to monitor will be true freshman Caden Durham. The Lone Star State stud certainly will not back down from competition and will compete for snaps this season.
He arrived as a summer enrollee, but turned heads immediately. He looks to the part and adds a different element to the running back room with his impressive speed.
It's a good problem to have in the running back room: A ton of talent with limited reps.
Look for Williams, Jackson, Durham and returnee John Emery to lead a talented position group in 2024 with Jackson handling lead back duties sooner rather than later.
